Three Bold Predictions for Colorado Buffaloes vs. Oklahoma State

The Colorado Buffaloes are looking to get back in the win column when they travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to take on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Both teams are looking to redeem themselves as both are coming off of losses.

The Buffaloes enter the matchup as significant underdogs, but their 27-24 loss to No. 10 Utah proved that they can compete against a quality opponent. Oklahoma State has one of the Big 12’s most productive offenses which makes this upcoming matchup a difficult road test for Colorado as they continue their search for their first conference victory.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) is sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) and defensive end Manny Ezeogu (52) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s Defense Holds Oklahoma State Under 30 Points

Oklahoma State’s offense has been one of the most productive units in the country as they have averaged around 37 points and 518 yards per game. Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker has thrown for nearly 2,000 yards and 16 touchdowns which makes him a player the Buffaloes need to prioritize defensively.

Colorado’s defense has an opportunity to make a statement especially following their performance against Utah. Colorado allowed 27 points in that game, keeping the Buffaloes within striking distance until the final moments of the matchup.

The challenge will be containing Mestemaker without allowing Oklahoma State to find any easy opportunities downfield. The Buffaloes need consistent pressure and disciplined coverage as well as better execution on third down in order to prevent Oklahoma State from taking control of the game.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick (0) makes a touchdown reception as Houston Cougars defensive back Will James (5) defends during the fourth quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys recently lost to Houston 35-32 and displayed areas of their game where Colorado can capitalize on. Colorado's defense will need to capitalize on any mistakes and make their opponent work for every possession.

Holding Oklahoma State below 30 points would give Colorado a legitimate opportunity not only cover the spread but potentially pull off an upset.

Isaac Wilson Throws More Than 250 Yards and Two Touchdowns

Colorado’s offense needs to build on its performance against Utah if the Buffaloes hope to keep this upcoming game competitive. Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 256 yards and two touchdowns in the loss, still providing the Buffaloes with one of the team’s more encouraging offensive performances in recent weeks.

Wilson has shown that he can move the ball through the air but on the other hand, turnovers continue to be an issue. Colorado cannot afford to give away possessions against a Cowboys offense that is capable of scoring quickly.

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) prepares to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fortunately for the Buffaloes, Oklahoma State has not been particularly dominant on defense. The Cowboys have allowed around 358 yards per game which leaves opportunities for Colorado to find success.

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams could play an important role in the team’s success against the Cowboys. Williams currently has 508 receiving yards and five touchdowns which furthers his establishment as one of Colorado’s most productive offensive weapons.

If Wilson can connect with Williams as well as the rest of his receiving corps for impactful plays, the Buffaloes could put together its most productive road performance of their conference season. The key will be their achievement of balancing aggressive downfield throws with smart decisions that keep the offense on schedule.

Colorado Covers the Spread Despite Los ing

FanDuel Sportsbook has Oklahoma State as a substantial favorite with the Cowboys being favored by approximately 13.5 points from the latest odds. Colorado has struggled to find wins in Big 12 play, but its recent performances suggest that they could make this matchup more competitive than the spread may be indicating.

Oct 17, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Wyatt Young (10) reacts after a touchdown reception during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys have the offensive advantage especially with the fact that they’re playing at home in front of a sold-out Homecoming crowd. Colorado’s defense, however, could keep the score manageable if it limits big plays and forces Oklahoma State into longer drives.

The Buffaloes also have reasons to believe their offense can improve. Wilson’s performance against Utah showed the team’s progress and Oklahoma State’s defensive numbers reveal that Colorado should have opportunities to move the ball effectively.

A 31-20 result would give Oklahoma State the victory while allowing Colorado to cover the spread comfortably. It would also represent a more competitive performance for the Buffaloes on the road and provide further development heading into this game.

Colorado still has plenty to prove, but a strong defensive effort and another efficient performance from Wilson could end up making this matchup must closer than expected.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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