Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis' Intriguing Heisman Trophy Odds

The Colorado Buffaloes have made several changes this offseason to the roster, but it does seem that there will be continuity in one key position, quarterback. As of now, it seems that redshirt sophomore quarterback Julian Lewis is projected to start the 2026 season as Colorado’s quarterback.

Lewis is definitely on the younger side and will need to use the spring ball to get experience to be prepared for the fall. If he is prepared for the fall and can perform at a Heisman level, there is no telling what the Buffaloes could accomplish.

Dec 13, 2025; New York, NY, USA; The Heisman trophy during on display during a press conference at the New York Marriott Marquis before the announcement of the trophy's winner. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis Heisman Trophy Odds

Based on what Colorado did during the 2025 season and Lewis's lack of experience running the offense, his odds to win the Heisman Trophy are at +35000 per FanDuel.

Every season, there are the favorites for the Heisman Trophy, and then there are dark horses, and then there are players who come out of nowhere and have stellar seasons.

Lewis has the potential to come out of nowhere and shock the world. Colorado’s entire roster has the opportunity to prove the world wrong with several prop bets suggesting Colorado may not even win five games. The Buffaloes' over-under win total for the 2026 season is set at 4.5 per FanDuel.

Colorado has made a lot of changes, and because of that, Lewis is now in a much better position to make a run at the Heisman Trophy and potentially lead Colorado to compete for a Big 12 title.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Julian Lewis’ Experience

Lewis was able to get some starting experience throughout the 2025 season, completing 52 of 94 passes for a completion percentage of 55.3

He threw for a total of 589 yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Despite how the offense looked, Lewis also finished with a passer rating of 122.0.

In his reps during the 2025 season, Lewis showed an ability to make plays, but also take care of the ball. As a young quarterback, being able to take care of the ball is one of the most important things, givingf Lewis a great opportunity to succeed in a bigger role for the 2026 season.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) throws a pass during the third quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

The Revamped Offense

Lewis also has the benefit of an entirely new offense being installed with much better skill position players, as well as protection upfront on the offensive line.

First-year offensive coordinator Brennan Marion's scheme has the goal of taking advantage of open space and forcing defenders to tackle in the open field against very shifty players.

Marion also wants to place an emphasis on creating a physical rushing attack to consistently stay on track and create manageable third downs.

This works perfectly with Lewis’s skillet as he acts like a point guard and wants to get the ball to his playmaker and allow them to make plays. The way this offense is run, there’s a huge opportunity for Colorado to create explosive plays with receivers like Danny Scudero, DeAndre Moore Jr., Kam Perry, Ernest Campbell, Joseph Williams, and Hykeem Williams.

Colorado also has a versatile tight end in Zach Atkins, who could provide versatility all across formations to create tough matchups for defenses.

In the backfield, the Buffaloes have also added Damien Henderson II, JaQuail Smith, and Richard Young, in addition to returning running back Micah Welch and DeKalon Taylor. These bags could go a long way in helping Luis to create an explosive place in the past game, but also stay on track with consistent runs on early downs.

Upfront, Colorado has added several key pieces, including tackles Taj White, Bo Hughley, and Jayven Richardson. On the interior, the Buffaloes have also added center Demetrius Hunter, and guards José Soto and Jayvon McFadden.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the first quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado Coach Deion Sanders knew he needed to improve this roster, especially if he wanted to start a young quarterback like Lewis. Coach Prime has done just that, and the way the roster looks now, there's a great opportunity for success during the 2026 season for Colorado.

Lewis, specifically with his skills being maximized by Marion‘s new offense, could help Colorado to become one of the more explosive and dangerous offenses in the country.

A run at the Heisman Trophy is not something totally out of reach for Lewis. This is especially the case with the playmakers that he now has, the tremendous opportunity to build chemistry with the skill players, and better protection than any Colorado quarterback has had in a long time.

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