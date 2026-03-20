Incoming Freshmen to Watch for Colorado, Deion Sanders

The Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have placed an increased emphasis on recruiting and being able to build the roster for the future. The incoming freshman class is one that could help to create a culture shift at Colorado and give an opportunity for the Buffaloes to find consistent success.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Colorado's Freshman Class

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has taken a much different approach to recruiting this offseason, and it seems like it has helped the Buffaloes to not only land better players but also land prospects that fit the culture and fit Colorado's schemes.

At receiver, the Buffaloes have brought in Alexander Ward and Christian Ward. Up front Colorado has also added offensive tackles, Xavier Payne and Ben Gula, and at guard, Josiah Manu.

On the defensive side, Colorado added Rodney Colton Jr., Domata Peko Jr., and Carson Crawford at outside linebacker while adding Colby Johnson at inside linebacker. In the secondary, Coach Prime has also added Preston Ashley, Braylon Edwards, Maurice Williams, and Donavon Stevens.

Sanders has been able to add several players at important positions like receiver, corner, linebacker, and offensive line across the board. The Buffaloes have also added a lot of transfers to help Colorado next year.

The freshmen could help to improve the team next year, but Sanders and the Buffaloes are not just looking at next year; he is looking at the opportunity to develop this team now and for the future to reach consistent success year in and year out.

Brandon wide receiver Preston Ashley (1) looks at his phone before a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key Freshman To Look Out For

All of these freshman recruits have the opportunity to add value to the Colorado program, but there are three in particular who could be contributors as soon as next year. That includes Ashley, Colton Jr., and Crawford.

Starting with Ashley at cornerback, he had the opportunity to contribute to a secondary in 2025 as a solid unit, as it ranked 41st in the nation.

In high school, Ashley was very versatile as he totaled 203 career tackles and was able to be consistent in coverage. So far during spring ball, he has been solid making place during team compete periods.

Do not be surprised if, when fall comes around, Ashley has worked himself into the rotation and becomes one of Colorado’s better corners.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Crawford also looks to be a great contributor for the Buffaloes. In his senior year during 2025, he posted 97 tackles, 23 hurries, 16 tackles for loss, and six sacks, in addition to adding on the offensive side of the ball.

With Colorado having the 135th rushing defense in the nation, Crawford‘s ability to make tackles and generate negative plays could be something that helps Colorado to have a much-improved run defense.

Colton also has the opportunity to contribute at linebacker. He had a very successful career as he totaled 157 tackles, 27 tackles for loss, and 10 sacks.

In his senior year, he had a great finish with 57 tackles, four sacks, and three defensive touchdowns while also being a tri-sport athlete, adding on basketball and track and field.

His versatility and skill set to be able to wrap up and make important tackles, as well as add defensive playmaking, should be something that significantly helps Colorado moving forward.

Well, Ashley, Crawford, and Colton seem to be the more high-end freshmen that Colorado recruited. It is not out of the question that several other freshmen could contribute in 2026 and beyond.

Deion Sanders is not just focused on winning in 2026; he wants to develop young men on and off the field and find consistent success on the football field, but also help his players lead strong lives.

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