Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Turning Heads Before Potential Breakout Year

In a list of the top quarterbacks in each college conference, ESPN's Adam Rittenberg included Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis as one of the names to watch in the Big 12.

The group of listed quarterbacks includes Texas’ Arch Manning, Ohio State’s Julian Sayin, Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss and more. For Colorado, having Lewis included is incredibly significant as the Buffaloes head into this crucial 2026 season.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Lewis Receives Further National Recognition

The significance of ESPN listing Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis in this group of standouts is not exactly about where he would rank against his competitors. Instead, it is the fact that a quarterback entering just his second season is being discussed alongside some of the biggest names in college football already.

In addition to landing recognition next to the likes of Manning, the Colorado Buffalo sits on this list with fellow Big 12 quarterbacks, Bear Bachmeier of BYU, TCU’s Jaden Craig, Baylor’s DJ Lagway and more.

"Super talented," one coach told Rittenberg. "It's going to be really interesting to see how he's utilized in that offense. It's just unconventional in a lot of ways."

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis came into Boulder as one of the most highly regarded recruits in the nation. The former five-star quarterback was ranked No. 2 overall in the 2025 ESPN 300 and was considered the No. 2 quarterback in the class. His commitment provided Colorado and coach Deion Sanders a potential long-term fix at the most important position on the field.

Now looking at the upcoming season, Lewis is beginning to receive recognition for what he could become at the collegiate level.

As a high school prospect, Lewis was praised for his accuracy, anticipation and ability above all else. He was capable of operating as a rhythm passer. These very qualities are going to be some of the most important traits as he takes on the 2026 Colorado offense.

ESPN identified the Buffaloes quarterback as Colorado’s player to watch in its 2026 Big 12 preview which further demonstrated the expectations revolving around Lewis.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Julian Lewis Could Be a Vital Part To Colorado’s Turnaround

The Buffaloes are coming off of a difficult 2025 season as they look toward improvement and more stability at the quarterback position.

The search for stability provides Lewis with the opportunity to grow. Colorado is coming into the 2026 season with new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion. Marion brings the chance of development for the young quarterback within the new offensive system as he potentially becomes the new centerpiece of the offense.

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Lewis, he doesn’t necessarily need to immediately produce at the level of Manning or any other widely recognized quarterback across the sport. However, what he will need to do is show that he can consistently move the offense, make smart decisions and take advantage of opportunities downfield.

Most importantly, Colorado needs to determine whether or not Lewis can even become the quarterback that the program can build around for the next several seasons. That is what makes ESPN’s recognition noteworthy.

Being included among the nation’s top quarterbacks does not mean Lewis has already established himself as one of the best players in college football but that he will need to prove that he is when the season begins.

The recognition on such a large stage shows that the national spotlight has already found Colorado’s young quarterback.

If Lewis takes the predicted steps forward in 2026, he could quickly move from being a highly touted former recruit to one of the Big 12’s most talked-about quarterbacks. For Colorado, that development could be one of the biggest factors in determining how much the program improves this year.

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