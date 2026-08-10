Colorado's Gunnar White Doesn't Hold Back on Brennan Marion's Changes to the Offense

Colorado Buffaloes run game coordinator and offensive line coach Gunnar White spoke to the media after Monday's practice, and he opened up about coaching under new offensive coordinator Brennan Marion and how the run game looks from his perspective.

White also spoke about the multiple position battles taking place on the offensive line as the Buffs are continuing to look for a starting five combination.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the Run Game:

"It looks good, and I think coach (Marion) is doing a great job of feeding into everybody's strengths, too. 'Cause not everybody's a downhill runner. Some guys are perimeter guys, and that's just the way it is. I love what coach Marion's doing with the scheme, and I think it's heading in the right direction."

Blocking Scheme Under Brennan Marion

"It's similar, as far as with our calls, and everything like that. We're just taking more of a vertical approach because of the way that it's set up. And I like the way that he wants us to take everything north and south. It's a dominant mindset that it brings to the offense line, and it helps them bring the rest of the team along."

Initial Impressions of Fall Camp

"I still think it's early. We have a lot guys battling for positions across the board, from tackle to guard and to center. I do think we've made strides from spring, like I I've seen vast improvement in all the positions since spring. So, I'm happy where it's heading."

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

On Bo Hughley

"I'm happy where Bo (Hughley) is heading. He's not where he needs to be yet, but he's fighting for other reasons too. . . . When you're fighting for somebody other than yourself, coach says it all the time, you'll quit on yourself before you quit on somebody else. And with him, he's heading in the direction that he needs to go."

Cross Training Offensive Linemen

"We move guys around all the time. We don’t want their first shot at a certain position during the game, you know, third quarter, it’s tight, and he’s never played the position before. So we’re always trying to cross train guys and make sure that they’re ready."

Sean Kinney

"Sean's been doing everything right. He's leading the group right too. When he's in there, he makes the right calls, and people play good when he's in. So, I'm happy with what he's doing, and not to say that the other guys aren't doing what they need to do, but it's a good healthy competition," White said.

Continuity in the Offensive Line Room

"In year's past, I've been a part of, I guess, every O-line group since Coach Prime's been here. And everybody has their ways to coach and to teach. With us, we got continuity in how we operate day to day with each other, much less with the guys that have been with us for over a year or two. So that part's always helped. We build off of each other and make each other stronger too."

On a New Offensive Coordinator

"Everything's different. Like, depending on who's wearing the hat depends on how techniques are done, how the scheme's done. Whatever he says and whatever he wants, that's what he gets."

On Jayvon McFadden and Yahya Attia

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) and offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong (72) run during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"Just their personal growth, for one. Everybody knows Yoyo (Yahya Attia) since he's been here a couple of years now, and his journey through everything. So he knows how to handle adversity and what getting punched in the mouth literally looks like and be able to move on from that too."

"And Jayvon, he's grown a lot since he first got here with us in January. And I'm very proud of the strides that's he's made on the field and off the field too. He's a phenomenal kid."

On Chauncey Gooden

"Chauncey's naturally progressed. He's taken the leap forward that you want to see from a true freshman to a redshirt freshman. . . . The jump from the first to the second year, I think he's heading in the direction that he needs to. Still needs to improve in some places, 'cause he's still young, but I love the energy he brings, I love the physicality he brings. And he's dominant on the line of scrimmage, so I don't know what else to ask for. And he's handling his grades, handling his stuff off the field, it's great."

What Jayvon McFadden Brings:

"He's violent and physical. It doesn't matter if it's run or pass. Once he gets his eyes locked in on his target, it's game over. I love everything that he's doing, and like I said, his growth on the field, off the field, has been phenomenal. I mean, night and day since the time that he walked in, I love having him here."

Who's Stepping Up at Offensive Tackle

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Larry Johnson III (53) before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Taj (White) has been awesome, he's an older guy. Larry (Johnson III) he's stepped up his game. (Andre Roye, he's stepped up his game, too. Leon (Bell), he's done phenomenal. Xavier Payne, the young freshman, like he's coming along really well too. Everybody's looking good."

On Colorado's Increased Recruiting Efforts

"It starts with Coach Prime. Like he wanted to set out a mission that the recruiting's going to be different. Like in the past, we haven't been heavy on high school guys, but now he said that he wanted 20-21 guys. And I wanted to make sure I'm at the forefront of that. And it all starts up front, with O-line and D-line too. And if you don't have those guys and building them in and getting them into your program, because ideally you want to keep everybody and not depend on the portal."

"So once you get them in, get good habits built that we want, it self grooms and cultivates on its own. So that way if you do have to go into the portal, you just kinda get one or two, and you got less variables to go off."

Yahya Attia's Versatility:

"It's experience. That's something you cannot replace or exchange is experience. 'Cause it's one thing to go out and practice all the time. It's another thing to go against live bullets with somebody who wants it just as bad as you, wearing a different colored jersey. That's something that you can't really replicate, so it's gonna help him in the long run."

Larry Johnson III, Phillip Houston:

"I love the way he's going and progressing. We're feeding into his strong suit with the run game, too. He's getting way better in his pass protection. Phil (Phillip Houston) he's doing multiple roles too regarding tackle, he's coming a long ways as well."

Offensive Line Competition:

"It's a great problem to have. 'Cause you would want that than four that I really counting on, I don't know who my fifth guy. So I would much rather have too many bullets than not enough situation."

Expecting an Offensive Line Rotation:

"I would love it. Defensive lines do it all the time, so why can't offensive line. I can't make promises whether we're going to do that or not, but I think we have the guys to be able to do that, though."

Deadline to Find a Starting Five:

"Night before the game."

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