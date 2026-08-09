Three Things We Learned From Week 1 of Colorado Football Camp

The Colorado Buffaloes delivered a far different fall camp compared to previous seasons. Which shows coach Deion Sanders' nature to try and change the way college teams prepare for an upcoming campaign.

For starters he held camp at an offsite location from the Boulder campus. Then he got his team to take a drive to the Air Force Academy and interact with the Mountain West Conference university.

And that leads into three things we learned about this 2026 Buffaloes team now that one week is down from fall camp.

Deion Sanders Still Won't Hesitate to Spark new Trends

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders' trip to AFA could ignite a new trend across the NCAA: teams visiting other universities especially if they're not on each other's upcoming schedule. Sanders has long advocated for the NCAA to approve of a new joint practice rule allowing others schools to practice against one another, similar to an NFL joint practice.

Colorado and Sanders got the see who the Air Force cadets operate while also getting players from both sides to interact with one another.

Sanders and his players left with a positive impression on Air Force plus a renewed vision on their lives. Now Colorado's visit to the Colorado Springs military institution could convince the NCAA to allow more in-state intrasquad scrimmages. A trend that could very well spark thanks to Coach Prime himself.

Deion Sanders isn't Shy About Addressing Critics still

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during a time out in the game against the Utah Utes during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

In typical Sanders fashion, he became verbose about his critics.

One involved addressing the word "pressure" attached to him once again following a disastrous 3-9 campaign. He's entering season four with many believing this is the make-or-break season for Sanders. Except Sanders squashed the pressure narrative with this take.

"I apply pressure. I don't feel pressure," Sanders told reporters following a Aug. 7 practice.

He also overheard and scrolled through comments abou his team being "small." A viral clip of 5-9 wide receiver Quentin Gibson surfaced scoring a touchdown. But fans ridiculed Gibson and Colorado's size by zeroing in on the 155-pound wideout. Some fans mocked Sanders' team including referring to the Buffaloes as "pop warner."

But Sanders answered the criticism by smiling and stating "we're not small by any means."

Colorado Could be Far Improved in This Area

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) hands the ball off to running back Titus Bautista (34) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

A longtime weakness in the era of Sanders could finally become a strength. Especially per Sanders' words.

Colorado's offensive line has long been a struggling unit even when quarterback Shedeur Sanders led the Buffaloes, taking one too many sacks. But now Sanders raved about how "nasty" this year's unit is.

And Sanders isn't alone in the praise. Running back DeKalon Taylor is energized by what he's seen out of the trench unit,

"The offensive line, phenomenal, phenomenal o-line. I can’t even describe how good they are," Taylor told reporters following an Aug. 6 practice.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion is another who's taken a liking to the Buffaloes' trench unit, including comparing them to the Texas 2022 linemen he saw during his Austin run. But this upcoming front five is gearing up to finally become a strength under Sanders.

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