Colorado Quarterback Julian Lewis Turns Heads With Fast Start Against Weber State

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis needed one snap to give the Folsom Field crowd a touchdown Saturday afternoon. Two plays later, he had thrown for more yards than he managed in the entire season opener against Georgia Tech.

Lewis opened Colorado’s first possession by finding wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. for a 66-yard touchdown. He then went deep again on the Buffaloes’ third offensive play, connecting with wide receiver Joseph Williams for 63 yards and another score.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore (3) before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Just like that, Lewis was 2 of 3 for 129 yards and two touchdowns, and Colorado had a 14-0 lead with 11:54 still left in the first quarter.

The two scores gave Colorado the kind of explosive starts its passing game never found in Atlanta, and Lewis needed only three offensive plays to get there. At halftime, the Buffaloes lead Weber State 42-14.

Julian Lewis gives Colorado an immediate passing threat

The first score came only 35 seconds into the game. Colorado’s defense forced a three-and-out, and Lewis wasted no time when the offense took the field.

Moore got behind the defense, Lewis put the ball where he needed it, and 66 yards later Colorado had its first home touchdown of the season.

The difference from Atlanta showed up almost immediately. Lewis had 68 passing yards through the first 58 minutes against Georgia Tech just a few days ago. On Saturday, he picked up 88 on his first throw, just 35 seconds into the game.

The second one came almost as quickly.

After the Buffaloes stopped Weber State on fourth and 1, Lewis went right back to the deep ball. Williams broke free, Lewis found him in stride, and another one-play scoring drive followed.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) throwsa pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Anyone who watched the Georgia Tech game live would notice how different the passing game looked.

Lewis finished that game with 124 passing yards and one touchdown. His first two completions Saturday produced 129 yards and two scores before Colorado had even run its fourth offensive play.

Moore and Williams also gave offensive coordinator Brennan Marion something that was largely missing in Atlanta.

Moore led Colorado with 37 receiving yards against Georgia Tech. Williams finished with 23. Each passed his Week 1 total on a single catch Saturday.

Colorado’s longest completion in Atlanta went for 20 yards. Lewis went past 60 yards twice in his first three throws against Weber State.

Of course, Weber State is a different opponent, and the afternoon still has plenty of football left. However, Colorado wanted more explosive plays from the passing game after Week 1, and the Buffaloes could hardly have produced them any faster.

The defense helped create the second opportunity, too. Colorado stopped Weber State on fourth and 1 and handed the offense the ball at its own 37. Lewis and Williams needed one play to turn that stop into seven more points.

Deion Sanders kept his trust in Julian Lewis.

Deion Sanders stayed with Julian Lewis after challenging the quarterback at halftime against Georgia Tech. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Lewis came into the home opener with one important drive already behind him.

Against Georgia Tech, he completed four of six passes for 60 yards on Colorado’s final possession and found tight end Charlie Williams for the winning 20-yard touchdown with 37 seconds remaining.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders challenged Lewis at halftime instead of replacing him. After the win, Sanders said he had made the challenge in front of Lewis’ teammates.

“And I challenged him in front of the whole team, and he went and did his thing,” Sanders said.

Lewis responded late in Atlanta. On Saturday, he did not wait nearly as long to perform his magic.

His first two completions at Folsom Field traced 129 yards and both ended in the end zone. The second quarter, second half, and the rest of the season will tell Colorado much more about where this passing game is headed, but the opening few minutes showed a version of it that did not appear against Georgia Tech.

Lewis was pushing the ball downfield, his receivers were creating space, and Colorado was turning possessions into touchdowns before Weber State had much time to settle in.

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