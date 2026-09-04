Julian Lewis Reacts to Colorado's Emotional Upset Over Georgia Tech

The Colorado Buffaloes watched quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis lose the football multiple times as he earned harsh criticism online throughout Thursday evening against Georgia Tech.

Lewis walked into one last offensive drive with under 70 yards passing. But the sophomore quarterback pushed through adversity, connecting with tight end Charlie Williams for the go-ahead touchdown before a blocked field goal sealed the 14-13 upset.

Lewis' crucial touchdown covered 20 yards. And let his emotions spill out postgame.

Julian Lewis' Postgame Interview

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) drops back to pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis caught up with ESPN's Paul Carcaterra postgame and became overcame with emotion.

"We knew we were going to score. I think having confidence in my teammates, having confidence in coach [Brennan] Marion, having confidence in Coach Prime, having confidence in the offense...we trust each other, we work for it, we knew what was going to happen," Lewis said. "I mean, God did it for us.

He broke down how the play unfolded on the final winning touchdown pass to the security blanket.

"It looked like they were in man," Lewis began with his breakdown. "We saw man. He tried to hold onto the tight end."

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the first half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yet Lewis believed the new offensive coordinator, who came over via Sacramento State, drew the play up perfectly in that moment.

"Coach Marion beat them with the play, I beat them with the ball. It’s just how ball works," Lewis said. Charlie made a great catch, touchdown."

Julian Lewis Steals Show at Home

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) practices before the game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lewis ended his evening snatching the soul out of the home crowd while also doing it in front of family and friends as a Carrolton, Georgia, native.

"It's amazing. I was blessed to get the opportunity to get the first start in Atlanta. God did a great thing for us. And I'm just blessed right now," he said.

Lewis starred nearly one hour away from the ACC school for Carrolton High School. He went 39-4 overall as a starter and racked up more than 11,000 career passing yards. USC and coach Lincoln Riley tried getting him to sign for the 2025 recruiting class, but coach Deion Sanders and Colorado managed to flip him at the final hour ahead of the early signing period.

The quarterback showed Colorado why he was worth flipping on the recruiting trail. This despite enduring a rough three quarters that saw missed throws and mistakes with the football. Even enduring these mistakes in front of legendary Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders on the sidelines.

Lewis and the Buffs were 6.5-point underdogs against Georgia Tech according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the Colorado signal-caller notches the first major upset win of his college career.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.