Colorado Defender Randon Fontenette Makes Strong Case for Deion Sanders' Job

The Colorado Buffaloes upset No. 14 Houston on Friday night, and in the process, Colorado's players may have quieted some of the noise around Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders and his job security. For Colorado defensive back Randon Fontenette, he revealed that the doubts around "Coach Prime" motivated him in the upset win.

Colorado's Randon Fontenette on Deion Sanders

"I would say my emotions heading into the game was like, ‘I ain’t leaving the field without winning or without making an impact to where we should’ve won the game’ you know what I’m saying? Or we could’ve come out with the victory, and we did," said Fontenette.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Just coming to the game with ‘Coach Prime.’ Like we all want him here. I came here for him, to play for him. That’s why I really play hard, because I love playing for ‘Coach Prime.’ Like he’s a good guy, a good coach. He taught me a lot, dealing with things off the field and things emotionally on the field when things aren’t going your way. Which he helped me tonight. Missin’ some tackles, I was mad, but he helped me get back to it," Fontenette continued.

"Coach Prime" made it clear that he is not focused on questions surrounding his future in Boulder, Colorado, though the Buffaloes were on track to repeating the three-win season from 2025 before the upset win over the Houston Cougars.

"Just playing for him, that’s kind of fueled me to go hard. Like he brought me here. I bet on myself to come here for him, and I feel like I owed it to him to give all I had," the Colorado defender said.

Fontenette finished the game with 11 total tackles, second on the team behind only linebacker gideon Lampron.

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Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Players, Recruits Backing 'Coach Prime' at Colorado

A number of recruits committed Colorado's class of 2026, including four-star quarterback Andre Adams, shared posts on social media with the hashtag #PlayForPrime. With Fontenette and other recruits indicating their desire to play for Sanders, will that affect any potential for the Buffaloes and athletic director Fernando Lovo?

Firing coaches midseason has become a popular move around the country, and some programs have already made moves like NC State hiring former NFL quarterback Phillip Rivers to coach the Wildcats.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes athletic director Fernando Lovo during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Will Colorado join the coaching carousel? Or has Sanders done enough to keep his job for another season? The reported buyout of roughly $25.5 million also comes into play if Colorado makes a decision to move on from Sanders at this time.

Colorado closes the season with a road game at Cincinatti and a home matchup with UCF on Nov. 28, and the Buffaloes need to win out in order to become bowl eligible. With the Friday-night win over Houston, Colorado enjoyed the spotlight and also earned an extra day of recovery before traveling to Cincinatti.

The Buffs will kick off next on Saturday, Nov. 21, against the Bearcats at 10 a.m. MT.

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