Colorado's Randon Fontenette Reveals Unique Perspective After Upset Win

Colorado safety Randon Fontenette walked onto Folsom Field on Friday night with tears in his eyes, and a few hours later, the Buffaloes defender had given an entire fan base a reason to feel the same way.

Colorado's 10-point win over No. 14 Houston snapped a 35-game losing streak against AP top-15 opponents, a skid that dated back to a win over No. 3 Oklahoma on Sept. 29, 2007, before Fontenette was old enough for kindergarten. Afterward, the senior admitted the emotion hit him from the very start.

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs past Colorado Buffaloes safety Randon Fontenette (7) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"When I went out there on the field, I really was kind of shedding tears. I was just kind of, I wanted to win so bad. It was just something inside of me like burning, and it worked out," Fontenette said.

Javion White's diving pick nearly flipped the script

The night almost turned sour right out of halftime. Colorado's first pass of the third quarter bounced off the helmet of Houston defensive lineman Myles Parker, and Houston defensive back Javion White dove to snag the deflection, handing the Cougars the ball and a fresh dose of momentum.

Fontenette knew how that moment felt in the stands, and he said as much once the game ended.

"I'm pretty sure fans thought it was going to go downhill, and when that happened, it gave them life. I'm glad it happened, and I'm glad we won. That play was important," Fontenette said.

Nov 7, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback JC French IV (4) scrambles with the ball as Houston Cougars defensive back Javion White (0) attempts to make a tackle during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Santana Hopper cleaned up the mess

On Houston's very first snap after the pick, Colorado sent Fontenette on a safety blitz, and he arrived untouched from behind Houston quarterback Conner Weigman to knock the ball loose.

Colorado defensive tackle Santana Hopper quickly fell on it, and three plays later, Colorado quarterback Isaac Wilson found wide receiver Joseph Williams for a touchdown that turned a potential disaster into a two-score cushion. Safety blitzes are a gamble, since one missed tackle can leave the back end exposed, but this one paid off in full.

As it turns out, the strip-sack was only the loudest part of a monster night. Fontenette finished with 13 tackles, including a season-high 12 solo stops, and added a tackle for loss to go with the sack and forced fumble. Houston kept swinging late, yet it missed both two-point tries after its fourth-quarter touchdowns, so the cushion held.

For a defense that had searched for game-changing plays for weeks, the safety finally supplied one on the biggest stage of the season, and the timing could not have been better.

Deion Sanders watched a long drought finally end

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has heard a lot of noise during a 4-6 season, so a win over a ranked team carried extra weight inside the locker room. The Buffaloes still need to beat Cincinnati on Nov. 21 and UCF a week later to reach bowl eligibility, yet Friday at least proved the group hasn't packed it in.

Sanders made that point himself during his on-field television interview right after the final whistle.

"These kids are resilient," Sanders said. "They have not stopped."

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