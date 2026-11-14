Five Biggest Winners and Losers from Colorado's Upset Over Houston Cougars

The Colorado Buffaloes gave their fans something to celebrate as they pulled off one of their biggest wins of the season with a 42-32 upset victory over the No. 14 Houston Cougars at home. After falling behind 20-7, Colorado completely changed the momentum putting together an impressive second-half performance to knock off one of the Big 12’s top teams.

The victory was especially significant for a Colorado team that had struggles to find consistency throughout the season. The Buffaloes showed a different level of explosiveness on offense.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Winners

Randon Fontenette

Colorado safety Randon Fontenette deserves recognition for his performance in a game that carried some additional significance for the Houston-area native. The Colorado safety entered Friday's matchup as one of the leaders of the Buffaloes' defense, bringing 65 tackles, an interception and six pass breakups into this matchup.

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Randon Fontenette (7) reacts after the game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He finished with four tackles, including three solo stops, continuing to provide a steady presence in Colorado's secondary. While his individual stat line might not jump off the page, his experience and leadership were important for a defensive unit facing a ranked opponent with plenty of offensive weapons.

Getting a victory against a program from his home state made the night even sweeter for Fontenette. He also gets to be part of a Colorado team that finally delivered a signature performance against a ranked Big 12 opponent.

Richard Young

Colorado running back Richard Young was another major winner, delivering one of the most memorable plays of the night. His 38-yard touchdown run in the second quarter gave Colorado a much-needed spark and demonstrated the kind of explosiveness the Buffaloes had been missing at different times this season.

Colorado running back Richard Young (9) gets tackled by Arizona State during a game at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, on Nov. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The touchdown helped Colorado respond after Houston had built a double-digit advantage. Instead of allowing the Cougars to continue controlling the game, Young provided an instant answer and gave the Buffaloes some much-needed momentum.

Big plays like this are exactly what Colorado needs from its run game. Young's ability to turn an opportunity into a touchdown made him one of the biggest contributors to the eventual comeback.

JaQuail Smith

Colorado running back JaQuail Smith’s explosive 68-yard touchdown reception was another example of Colorado finding ways to create game-changing plays when it needed them most.

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Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) runs for a touchdown carry in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes were struggling to consistently generate explosive offense against Big 12 competition, making Smith's contribution particularly important. His touchdown helped fuel Colorado's second-half turnaround and put additional pressure on a Houston defense that eventually struggled to contain the Buffaloes.

The ability to get contributions from multiple playmakers rather than relying on one offensive weapon was one of the biggest positives from this matchup and will help them in the future.

Losers

Houston's Defense

There is no question that Houston's defense belongs among the biggest losers from their late-night performance against Colorado. The Cougars entered Boulder ranked No. 14 nationally, with legitimate aspirations of competing for a Big 12 championship as well as a College Football Playoff opportunity.

However, allowing Colorado to score 42 points, including 28 unanswered during the Buffaloes' comeback, is a disappointing outcome from the Cougars’ point of view.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) carries the ball for a touchdown run in the second quarter against the Houston Cougars at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Houston struggled to contain Colorado's explosive plays, as the Buffaloes found the end zone on several long scoring opportunities throughout the night. The Cougars had the lead and appeared to be in control, but their inability to slow down Colorado's offense completely changed the direction and path of the game.

For a team with such promising postseason aspirations, this was a costly defensive performance for the Cougars.

Colorado's First Half Defense

Although Colorado ultimately came away with the victory, the defense deserves some criticism for its performance early on.

Allowing Houston to build a 20-7 lead put the Buffaloes in a tough position. The Cougars were able to move the football, establish their run game and take advantage of opportunities before Colorado found its footing.

Nov 13, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Houston Cougars offensive lineman Anthony Boswell (52) hikes the ball in the fourth quarter against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes cannot afford to start slowly against quality opponents and expect to overcome double-digit deficits every week. While this comeback was impressive, the early defensive struggles should not be overlooked.

The second-half response was encouraging, but consistency remains something this unit needs to keep up with moving forward.

Colorado's 42-32 victory over Houston was about much more than adding another victory to its win column. The Buffaloes showed they can compete with a ranked opponent and, more importantly, respond and turn things around when they’re not going how the team may like.

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