Colorado Receivers Buying Into Deion Sanders' Latest Coaching Point

The Colorado Buffaloes have delivered on a lot of promises this season, starting off 2-0 with a blowout win over the Weber State Wildcats and a road win in a hostile environment against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. While the hype has grown through two weeks, CU has made it clear that it is blocking out the noise.

Between coach Deion Sanders’ fiery postgame locker room speech after Colorado’s Week 2 win and the way the players have responded to it, the wins clearly aren’t going to their heads. As Colorado gears up for a road trip that could result in the first 4-0 start of the Coach Prime Era, its mindset could be the catalyst for that success.

Deon Sanders’ locker room speech

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Buffaloes blew out the Wildcats, Sanders lit his team up in the locker room, making it clear that they left far too much money on the table.

“And the sad thing about it, some of y’all are satisfied with that,” said Sanders in a video by . “You definitely ain’t no dog. You ain’t no killer and you definitely ain’t no pro. If I were y’all, I wouldn’t even go out and party and kick it, because it’s going to be a lot of conditioning tomorrow. Because this is not the winning recipe to win it all. You guys are happy with winning the game. I’m trying to win it all!”

Sanders’ dissatisfaction may have come as a surprise to some players, as Sanders said that he noticed a lack of focus down the stretch of the game as players fell into the comfortability of the lead. But since he got the roster on the same page, they’ve seconded his message.

How DeAndre Moore Jr. has taken to Deion Sanders’ message

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. is Colorado’s second-leading receiver with eight catches for 144 yards and a touchdown. He’s been a leader on and off the field, and how he’s bought into Sanders’ message has been a big part of that.

“We’re never satisfied,” said Moore on Wednesday. “We haven’t done anything yet to where anyone should be walking in here with their chest up and their chin out. So we need to continue to work; we need to continue to get better every single week, and I think that was Coach Prime’s point.”

So rather than celebrating he and his team’s accomplishments, Moore has his eyes on the future and Colorado’s ultimate goal of a National Championship.

“We can’t just be satisfied with two wins versus Georgia Tech and Weber State,” Moore said. “We still have a whole schedule to look forward to,” So [it’s about] continuing to get better, continuing to not be satisfied and working on our craft.”

How Ernest Campbell has taken to Deion Sanders’ message

Refugio s Ernest Campbell watches team practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of Moore’s fellow receivers, Ernest Campbell, also backs Sanders’ message. Rather than hang his hat on a performance that saw him record his first catch at the FBS level for a 48-yard touchdown, he also has his eyes set on the team’s improvement.

“We took it personally because we know we could’ve done way better playing versus Weber State,” Campbell said. “As the receiver core, we know the standard; we know we didn’t do a good job, and there’s a lot to improve on. We should’ve done more. The plan was 70 points. We didn’t do that, so we didn’t execute as well.”

With the veteran leaders at the helm of the receiver room buying into the mentality of the coaching staff, they can motivate those around them to do the same. As the Buffs embark on a two-game road trip, it will be seen how much this mentality has done for their focus.

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