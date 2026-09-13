Deion Sanders Delivers Bold Colorado Prediction After Win Over Weber State

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took to the podium after defeating the Weber State Wildcats for his postgame press conference. Despite the blowout win, he felt disappointed with the team's performance, as he didn't believe it was up to standard.

Sanders revealed that the standard is to be a championship-winning team, highlighting what needs to change for the Buffs in the coming weeks.

Deion Sanders' Championship Expectations

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We're trying to win a championship. We're not just trying to win a game. You know, maybe you're comfortable with that. I'm not comfortable with that. I'm a I'm a bonafide winner. Like in my life, I'm a winner. I've always won, and I want to win. That don't sit well with me. I'm sorry. I'm happy and I'm enthusiastic about the win, and some players played well. I got to look at the film to make sure and make certain of that,” Sanders said.

“But I'm a durn winner. You know that guy right there [Tyler Martinez] is a winner. He bleeds and loves durn football with all his heart. I wish we could just take his DNA and place it in durn the whole team,” Sanders said.

His Thoughts on the Colorado Buffaloes' Offense

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) scrambles in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We didn't capitalize on offense. We only scored 52 points. We should have been a lot more productive and had a lot more expectations of that productivity. We didn't get done what we wanted to get done. There's no way that we're satisfied with the outcome. We're not. That's just where we are right now,” Sanders said.

What He Was Disappointed With

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts to a touchdown in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Special teams offense, defense, a little bit of everything. I think everybody chipped in on some of the nonsense, and when we're trying to kick a field goal late, and the guy's over there in a good conversation, not even running on the darn field, that bothers me. And the multiple penalties on special teams bother me. And we got to do a better job. Even the last run. I mean, the kid just had a great run, and we get it called back,” Sanders said.

“Like, you know? Come on, man. It's hard to even look the kid in the eye because he's been busting his butt at practice, getting his opportunity. Finally got his opportunity. He hit it like he was supposed to, and he outlasted the guys scoring a touchdown. And he gets the call back because someone wants to hold on a particular play because they're not getting their feet where they need to be to do the job,” Sanders said.

“It's the lack of, ‘I've been there before,’ you know. Like when you've been somewhere before, you know how to act. But if you hadn't been there before, you know, you start going crazy, and then we got to do a better job as coaches, starting with me, to really prepare these guys for the task. We got to do a better job,” Sanders said.

How Having a Large Variety of Pass-Catchers Helps the Team

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) reacts following his touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I don’t know if it helps the offense. It helps us win because multiple guys are doing their thing, but they expect that. We got a lot of guys at a lot of different positions that can do the doggone thing. What was Danny's statistics today? Scudero: two catches, 13 yards. He was open. We got to get it to him. We got to do a better job. That's one of our guys that we feature. Kam Perry,” Sanders said.

“So it's so many guys that did it. We had a couple guys over 100, but we got to do a better job on when we have it- when we have that play dialed up just like we want it. We got to do a better job executing,” Sanders said.

His Thoughts on Julians Lewis' Performance

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Statistically, what was it? 17-of-23, 366, four touchdowns and no picks. I'm happy. I'm happy,” Sanders said.

Kicker Elliot Arnold's Performance

McCallie's Brandon Mathurin (8) and Elliot Arnold (6) celebrate Arnold's goal against Christiana Brothers during the Division II Class AA State Soccer Championship game at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn., Thursday, May 23, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Oh my God. I mean, I think the first kickoff wasn't good. He's better than that. Then he started booting them. I mean, he started kicking them out the end zone and started doing his thing. And I think he missed the last one at the end. But other than that, shoot, the kid did a great job. He's got long-range out there. Everybody went down. Everybody was down. So he was like the only active kicker we had kicker wise. He did a great job, man,” Sanders said.

“I'm really proud of him. He got his confidence. He got his swagger back. He did a fantastic job,” Sanders said.

If There Is Still An Ongoing Kicker Competition

Sep 3, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes kicker Daniel Gerlach (38) kicks a field goal against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“No, I mean we pretty much got it mapped out who we want on this side, that side of the field because some of them excel on left hash, right hash, center. But we know all that information. But they're not bickering or anything. They're happy with their roles,” Sanders said.

Receiver DeAndre Moore Jr.'s Impact

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He's not only a bolt to this offense, but he's a great young man; he's a good kid that was raised wonderfully. I mean, great kid. Yes, sir, no sir, on time. Never on any list of being late, missing study hall, or anything stupid like that. But this kid loves to go to practice, loves to play the game, and he competes every play. Love that kid,” Sanders said.

If He Holds His Players to the Same Expectations as Himself

“I expect my team to play dominant football. They don't need to match me. I don't play no more. I was pretty darn good. I don't judge them on that. I don't need them to match me. I want them to match themselves. I want them to be the best three-five that they can be. Right. I don't need them to be me,” Sanders said.

Cornerback Jason Stokes Jr.'s Performance

“He got in there because we had to flip Boo [Carter]. Like Boo is so darn valuable to us. Boo, I don't know if you guys noticed. Boo went in the slot and shut that thing down. You know, [Noah Kjar] was on fire early on. Boo went in the slot and shut that thing down, but guess what? That presents an opportunity to [Jason] Stokes, and he was ready,” Sanders said.

“He didn't back down, and he was working his game, understanding down at distance, situational type of football. Did a great job. wasn't scared of the moment. I'm proud of that kid,” Sanders said.

Running Back Micah Welch's Performance

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I'm happy. Micah [Welch] is my dog, man. He is my guy, and he knows that. So every time he runs one, he comes back and says, ‘I told you I got you. I told you I got you.’ So I love that young man in the classroom, on the field, his practice habits, everything. I love him,” Sanders said.

Who Was Responsible for the Special Teams Blunders

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes tight end Zayne DeSouza (83) and head coach Deion Sanders before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I'm gonna put the first one on me. First is on me. I'll take that. I'll take that because we got to get that off. We got to kick field goals before time runs out on the clock. We got to. That's on me. That's on me. I take that one,” Sanders said.

Where He Saw Flaws

“Offensively, defensively, as well as special teams, a bunch of flaws, and I was flawed as well. So we were all flawed out there today,” Sanders said.

The Colorado Buffaloes' Backups Seeing the Field

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos linebacker Gage Goldberg (55) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

“I wish they could have played a little more. I mean, that was our goal. We talked about that in the meeting room. You should want your little brother to play. You should want the youngster, the freshman, to get in and get his reps. You should want that, so that should drive you to play with that much more emotion and tenacity to get those guys in,” Sanders said.

“Because those guys bust their butt all week on the scout team, special teams, and giving you the proper look and just seeing them, you know, on the field just does something for you as a team, as a coach, for themselves, their parents are here, so we always try our best to kick butts, so we get everybody in,” Sanders said.

If His Coaching Staff Shares His Disappointment

Sacramento State Hornets head coach Brennan Marion listens to one of the assistant coaches yell at players on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Coach Marion told them if we didn't score 70, he's going to run them. That's the kind of guys we have. So you know they share my emotion right now. They really do,” Sanders said.

If He Was Giving Julian Lewis More Opportunities Over the Run Game

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) warms up before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yes, he was, and we accomplished that goal,” Sanders said.

Cornerback Jah Jah Boyd's Performance

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (15) reacts in the first quarter against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Jah Jah is the kind of kid that plays with passion, practices with passion. He plays hard, practices hard. Sometimes he goes a little too far, but you could count on him to give everything he has. He's very emotional, but he plays with that, and I love that about him. I don't want him to change a thing,” Sanders said.

The Colorado Buffaloes' High Penalty Total

“Yeah, it's not good. It's not good at all. That kind of happens when you get up, and you get kind of lackadaisical. I'm not happy with that. We're going to take care of that. We're going to take care of that tomorrow. The message has been sent. We're gonna take care of those penalties. I think there was half the output of production that we had the first week, right? And we doubled it. We can't win consistently with those types of penalties, and they're mindless penalties,” Sanders said.

“It don’t make sense, you know. Hitting a guy out of bounds, I think unnecessary roughness was three of them. It don't even make sense. We're better than that. We're much better than that,” Sanders said.

The Colorado Buffaloes' Fan Presence

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; A Colorado Buffaloes fan cheers during the game against the Weber State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“We have the best fans in the country. We got our butts kicked last year, and they showing up and showing out. Well, you guys [the media] understand that emotion, that feeling. Most of these guys, you know, they just here today, but they weren't in Atlanta. They understood how our Buff fans showed up and showed out. I mean, they took over their durn stadium and they did the doggone thing,” Sanders said.

“So seeing them here, I know they was gonna vacate late because the kids got to do their thing on The Hill, and they have reservations on the hill. But I love it. I love it. I love it. As long as they, you know, stay under control and keep the campus clean, but we- our fans are radical, man. Our fans don't-they're not shying away from any smoke,” Sanders said.

“They like it. They love it. They're really good and really passionate, and we had a great crowd today. And I was really pleased with that. Really pleased with it,” Sanders said.

Quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne's Debut

Sep 12, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne (14) before the game against Weber State at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I love Sweetwyne, man. Great kid. Met his mother and father a week ago in Atlanta. That kid has a tremendous future ahead of him, and you can ask anybody on the team how they feel about it, ‘How is Sweet?’ He's a good kid. He's a good young man. So, you root for all those guys. You know, we root for all those guys when they get in to do their job and to do it well. But he's one of those kids that just has that likability to him,” Sanders said.

Receiver Ernest Campbell's Deep-Ball Touchdown

Refugio s Ernest Campbell watches team practice at the high school on Aug. 4, 2023, in Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, Ernest [Campbell] got it, man. Ernest, he got some gas, and…we got so many guys, we got to get it to him. But we got so many guys that we're trying to get the ball to, so we're trying to keep the the whole house happy, and that's hard sometimes. But Brennan does a great job of calling it and dialing it up, so we could get those guys their touches, man. But overall, I'm ecstatic about the win, but my expectations far exceeds our productivity of the day,” Sanders said.

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