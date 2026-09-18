Colorado Buffaloes Recruit Earning National Recognition

The Colorado Buffaloes have increased their high school recruiting efforts after a few seasons of focusing on the transfer portal, and four-star offensive tackle Dewey Young is leading the way for Colorado's 2027 recruiting class.

ESPN recruiting analysts Craig Haubert and Billy Tucker released a list Thursday identifying one prospect from each of the nation’s top 40 recruiting classes who could make an early impact. Colorado was No. 40 in ESPN’s most recent 2027 class rankings, and Young was selected as the Buffs commit with the best chance to make an early impact. Young sits outside ESPN’s SC Next 300, so the selection is less about where he ranks nationally and more about where Colorado could need him most.

Recruit Dewey Young of Kalamazoo, Michigan, was in attendance at the Ohio State football game against Minnesota at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 4, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dewey Young fits Colorado’s protection priority

ESPN put the reason in plain terms, writing that “protecting Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis remains a priority.” The analysts pointed to Colorado allowing one sack in the season-opener win at Georgia Tech and three more against Weber State.

Those figures check out in the official box scores. Colorado still scored 52 points against Weber State, so three sacks did not derail the offense. They did, however, give Haubert and Tucker a recent example of why another young lineman could have a path to the field.

The analysts also highlighted Young’s strength, bend, and footwork in pass protection. That part is important because Colorado is not simply adding size. The staff is trying to build an offensive line that can grow with Lewis rather than rebuild the entire group every offseason.

ESPN tied Dewey Young’s early-impact potential directly to the job of protecting Julian Lewis. | CU Buffs

Dewey Young had a Michigan State path available

Young also had some strong family ties to Michigan State. His father, Duane Young, spent four seasons at Michigan State, earned his first-team All-Big Ten honors in 1990 and was drafted by the San Diego Chargers the following year.

The connection didn’t end with his dad; his older brother, D.J. Young, began his college career at Bowling Green before transferring to Michigan State, where he played offensive line. Michigan State offered Dewey in May 2025, but the Spartans did not make his final four.

By July, Young was choosing among Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt. He committed to the Buffaloes on July 6, taking a different route from the school that had been part of his family for two generations.

Colorado stayed with Dewey Young through a long recruitment

Colorado offensive line coach Gunnar White led Dewey Young’s recruitment according to 247Sports. | CU Athletics

Young had more than 20 offers and took official visits to Colorado, Georgia Tech, Vanderbilt, and Georgia before making his final decision. The Buffaloes were not a late entry trying to steal a commitment at the finish.

“Colorado has been on me heavily since spring of my sophomore year,” Young told Rivals' Greg Smith before committing.

That timeline helps explain why Colorado remained in the final group while programs with stronger recent recruiting histories kept pushing.

Young became Colorado’s20th commitment in the 2027 class. Colorado offensive line coach Gunnar White led Young’s recruitment, per 247Sports, as part of a broader push to bring more high school linemen into the program.

Dewey Young gives Colorado another long-term line option

There is some disagreement over where Young will eventually fit. ESPN calls him an offensive tackle, Rivals lists him as an interior offensive lineman, and 247Sports has noted that his long-term ceiling could be inside even though he has extensive tackle experience.

Colorado allowed one sack at Georgia Tech and three against Weber State through the first two games. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That flexibility is useful for a Colorado class that also includes four-star lineman Li’Marcus Jones. Young also plays baseball, giving the Buffaloes another multi-sport athlete in a group that has made high school offensive line recruiting a clear priority.

None of this changes Colorado’s immediate assignment, though. Young is a 2027 recruit, while the current offensive line still has to protect Lewis at Northwestern on Saturday. ESPN’s selection is really about what comes next and why Colorado kept recruiting Young for more than a year.

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