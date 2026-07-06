Colorado Makes Recruiting Splash With Four-Star Offensive Line Commitment

The Colorado Buffaloes now have their 20th verbal commitment for the 2027 recruiting cycle. And this one becomes a massive victory for coach Deion Sanders and his coaching staff.

Four-star offensive lineman Dewey Young out of Kalamazoo, Michigan, announced his commitment on July 6 by choosing the Buffaloes. Young immediately impacts Colorado in multiple ways by taking a deeper dive.

Colorado Claims New Victory Over the SEC

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fighting Blue Hens at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado has taken victory laps over some SEC schools during this recruiting cycle.

The Buffaloes here beat out Vanderbilt and South Carolina, who Tom Loy of 247Sports revealed were in the final running for Young's services.

Speaking of South Carolina, the Gamecocks previously watched former four-star wide receiver pledge Jaiden Kelly-Murray reopen his process, only to commit to Colorado before Memorial Day 2026.

Colorado won over three-star edge rusher Ba'Roc Willis in a similar fashion, as he decommitted from Alabama before choosing Colorado in early May.

But Colorado now has its third SEC-caliber offensive line prospect joining this class. Four-star tackle Li'Marcus Jones turned down Mississippi State for the Buffaloes when he announced on May 24. Then assistant offensive line coach Gunnar White pulled off the major flip of former Ole Miss commit Coderro McDaniel on June 14. Now Young says no to two SEC representatives for the Buffaloes.

How Dewey Young fits Colorado

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes mascot Ralphie runs onto Folsom Field before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado gains its second offensive lineman with a 90 rating per 247Sports.

This now means the 6-5 Young can form a wicked and powerful tackle tandem with the Brentwood Academy of Tennessee star Jones.

White and offensive line coach Andre Gurode gain versatility here too. Young has comfortably flipped to guard before he brings destruction to the defensive line. Young mauls edge rushers and defensive tackles into the ground to free up the running backs.

Offensive coordinator Brennan Marion rises as a winner here too. Marion presents a two-back base offense with the "Go-Go" coming to Boulder. Colorado aims to run more aggressively downhill but needs road graders to make it happen. So now Young enters the picture here.

He'll need to correct some pass-blocking fundamentals down the road, as Young looks like he gets away with power over technique. Plus benefitted from facing much smaller edge rushers. But Young presents a high ceiling that will instill a mean streak in the Rocky Mountains.

Colorado Ties Past Accolade Under Coach Deion Sanders

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado now lands its fifth different four-star recruit per 247Sports composite. Young also ranks as a four-star per On3/Rivals.

But this is now the third time Colorado landed that many four-stars under Sanders. The 2025 class saw a quartet holding that ranking, including quarterback Julian Lewis. And Lewis emerged as the Buffaloes' top-ranked signing after flipping from USC before the December early signing period.

The 2024 class also saw the same number of blue-chip recruits. Except that cycle witnessed five-star tackle Jordan Seaton choose Colorado. Seaton has since landed at LSU via the transfer portal.

But the biggest difference with this 2027 class? Colorado pulls in its quartet of new four-stars before the start of prep football season. Which shows how much more assertive this coaching staff is with going after recruits.

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