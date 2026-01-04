Colorado Recruit Preston Ashley Channels Deion Sanders At Under Armour All-America Game

The annual Under Armour All-America Game is designed to showcase the future stars of college football, but for Colorado Buffaloes fans, it served as a vivid preview of the culture Deion Sanders is cultivating in Boulder.

Brandon wide receiver Preston Ashley (1) looks at his phone before a high school football game between Petal and Brandon at Bulldog Stadium in Brandon, Miss., on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025. Petal defeated Brandon 27-21. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a scene that perfectly mirrored the "Prime Time" aesthetic, four-star cornerback and recent Colorado signee Preston Ashley was seen leading Team Pearls onto the field, driving the signature Under Armour mini Lamborghini with the confidence and swagger that defined his recruitment and his fit within the Buffs' program.

Ashley later took to social media to cement the moment, posting a clip of himself behind the wheel with Deion Sanders' iconic anthem, "Must Be The Money," playing in the background. His caption left no doubt about his next destination: "Guess who pulling up in Colorado in 2 days. Must be prestomoney #🙏🏿🙏🏿."

The Perfect Cultural Fit for the Prime Era

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The choice of song Deion Sanders’ “Must Be the Money” and the flair of his entrance weren't just for show; they represent a deep-seated alignment between player and his future head coach. Ashley has long been vocal about his desire to play for "Coach Prime," even recently posting a childhood video of himself as a young boy in a bandana introducing himself as "aka Deion Sanders."

That connection was reinforced during the 2025 season. Following a tough loss to Arizona, Sanders issued a challenge to his roster and future recruits: “If you a dawg, you wanna come here and right the wrong. If you a cat, you look at the scoreboard and run. Which one are you?” Ashley’s response was immediate and telling. He reposted the clip with a simple but powerful caption: "Dawg Coach!!"

By choosing to lean into the program during a period of significant roster turnover, Ashley has positioned himself as exactly the kind of "dawg" Sanders is looking for to anchor the defensive backfield.

Immediate Impact in a Rebuilding Secondary

Brandon High cornerback Preston Ashley has been named to the Clarion Ledger 2025 Dandy Dozen. | Barbara Gauntt/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the personality makes for great social media content, Ashley’s on-field resume is what makes him a potential Day 1 starter for the Buffs. Colorado’s defensive backfield is undergoing a radical transformation following the 2025 season. With the departures of cornerback DJ McKinney and safety Tawfiq Byard to the transfer portal, along with the graduation of reliable veteran cornerback Preston Hodge, the depth in the Buffs' defensive backfield is thin.

Ashley enters the program at the perfect time. Standing 5-foot-10 and 170 pounds, he finished his high school career at Brandon High (MS) with 203 tackles and 14 pass breakups. His physicality in press-man coverage and his attack-mode mindset in run support are traits that the Buffaloes’ defense desperately missed at times last year.

Because he is arriving as an early enrollee, Ashley will also be able to participate in spring practices, giving him a massive head start over the wave of summer transfers that "Coach Prime" will inevitably bring in. The combination of early enrollment, elite competition experience, and immediate positional opportunity puts Ashley in a position to contribute sooner rather than later in Boulder.

Building the Foundation for 2026

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Ashley's performance at the Under Armour All-America Game reinforced why he’s viewed as one of the most college-ready defensive backs in his class. In a game that featured dozens of five-star prospects, Ashley’s ability to stand out both through his play and his personality served as a loud reminder that he isn't coming to Boulder to wait his turn—he’s coming to be a "dawg."

As Ashley prepares to touch down in Boulder, the narrative surrounding the Colorado program can begin to shift. While the transfer portal will continue to be a primary tool for immediate roster needs, the addition of "Presto Money" represents a crucial pivot toward signing foundational high school pieces who are locked in for the long haul.

While Ashley possesses the rare combination of high-end athletic ability and the mental makeup required to thrive under the bright lights of the "Coach Prime" era. Now, the real work begins for the young man who seems destined to wear the black and gold.