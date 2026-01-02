Best Transfer Portal Fits For Former Colorado Cornerback DJ McKinney
The Colorado Buffaloes' offseason is becoming more complicated, with transfer portal departures now totaling 28. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff face a major task this offseason, particularly when it comes to rebuilding the defense.
On Thursday, the Buffaloes lost cornerback DJ McKinney to the transfer portal. Though there was talk of the NFL Draft, he now seems likely to return for another season with a more competitive program.
Offensive lineman Carde Smith, edge rusher London Merritt, Alexander McPherson, and cornerback Noah King have already left the program. Their departures are part of a bigger trend of players looking for more playing time.
Losing McKinney will be a big hit for Colorado, since Sanders and his staff still haven’t found a true lockdown cornerback. That gap has been there ever since two-way star and Heisman winner Travis Hunter left for the NFL.
McKinney’s exit leaves a key hole in the secondary that Colorado will need to fill quickly. He’s likely looking for a program where he can play right away and showcase his skills on a bigger stage.
DJ McKinney Landing at Texas Tech Would Be a Natural Fit
The Red Raiders are out of the College Football Playoff, but after investing so much in their roster, they’ll keep making moves this offseason. Coach Joey McGuire is expected to keep the defense strong, with a focus on boosting the secondary.
McKinney, a Texas native, could be a perfect fit. Joining Texas Tech would let him stay close to home while stepping into a secondary that needs talent and depth.
He would pair well with Amier Boyd and Brice Pollock next season, especially with the team set to lose key linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Improving the secondary will be a top priority, and McKinney could provide both skill and leadership.
His versatility and playmaking ability make him an ideal candidate to step in right away and contribute.
Adding McKinney would bring experience and athleticism to Texas Tech’s defense, helping the secondary reload quickly. He could make an immediate impact as a homegrown playmaker to build around next season.
Why Indiana Might Be the Ideal Landing Spot for DJ McKinney
Coach Curt Cignetti has made a name for himself in college football since arriving in Bloomington. He’s had success both in recruiting and the transfer portal, and his next big addition could be an experienced cornerback in McKinney.
McKinney is exactly the type of underrated talent Cignetti likes to target, and the Hoosiers could use help at corner. With D’Angelo Ponds and Jamari Sharpe likely moving on to the NFL, shoring up the position is a top priority for the staff.
A former three-star recruit, McKinney could step in on the outside and make an immediate impact. If he’s leaving Colorado, it would be for a program that can compete for a conference or national title while giving him a chance to get noticed and showcase his skills.
The Hoosiers gives McKinney that chance. He would step in immediately, earn meaningful playing time, and showcase his talents on a program that’s on the rise.
