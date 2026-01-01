Colorado's Latest Transfer Portal Departure Adds To Buffaloes' Growing Concerns

The Colorado Buffaloes roster continues to thin, with another young piece opting for the transfer portal. Coach Deion Sanders and his staff are now on track to lose more than 20 players from last season’s roster.

Four-star edge rusher London Merritt officially entered the portal Wednesday afternoon, joining several classmates from last year’s recruiting cycle.

Offensive lineman Carde Smith, edge rusher Alexander McPherson, and cornerback Noah King have already moved on. Their departures reflect a broader trend of players seeking quicker paths to playing time.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Merritt saw limited action last season, finishing with 14 tackles and one sack, but he was widely expected to step into a much larger role this fall. While the exact reason for his departure is unclear, coming off a 3–9 season likely didn’t help matters.

Until Colorado demonstrates it can compete consistently in the Big 12, retaining high-upside talent will remain difficult. For Sanders, the challenge now is not just rebuilding the roster, but convincing players that the long-term vision is worth staying for.

London Merritt’s Transfer Adds to Colorado’s Growing Concerns

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There will be no shortage of programs interested in London Merritt, a former four-star recruit from last year’s class. However, what continues to hold Colorado back is its inability to retain that level of talent consistently.

Sanders and his staff have managed to keep five-star offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and quarterback Julian Lewis, but Merritt was expected to be a defensive cornerstone. He was viewed as a future leader and a player the program could build around for multiple seasons.

That’s why the continued loss of key defensive pieces is concerning, especially given Sanders’ background as an NFL Hall of Fame defensive back. The Buffaloes now face a major reset on that side of the ball, with both the defensive line and secondary needing to be rebuilt.

If Colorado can’t steady the roster and show real progress defensively, Merritt’s departure won’t be an isolated one. Moving forward, keeping the next London Merritt may be just as important as finding his replacement.

Why Arizona State Could Be the Perfect Landing Spot for London Merritt

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham holds a news conference on Oct. 27, 2025, in Tempe. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finding a spot for Merritt won’t be easy, since his limited playing time with the Buffaloes makes his value hard to measure. Still, if he’s leaving Sanders and Colorado, it’s likely for a better opportunity.

One place that makes sense is with coach Kenny Dillingham and the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Merritt feels like exactly the type of player Dillingham would target, especially since he’s already faced him in the Big 12. With his size, athleticism, and conference experience, he could make an immediate impact on the Sun Devils’ defense.

Edge rushers Elijah O’Neil and Prince Dorbah are graduating, leaving Dillingham in need of pass-rush help. Merritt already has a year under his belt and could step in right away to fill that gap.

Landing at Arizona State would give Merritt an immediate opportunity to contribute and give the Sun Devils a proven player to help replace graduating talent. This move benefits both the short and long term.