Zac Taylor Doesn't Hold Back About Shedeur Sanders' Impact at Colorado

In the unpredictable world of the NFL, a nod of respect from a division rival can sometimes carry more weight than any internal praise. As the Cleveland Browns prepare for their season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, coach Zac Taylor delivered just that, offering a surprising and strong endorsement of rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Taylor, a Nebraska alum who once stood on the opposite side of Colorado’s historic rivalry, went out of his way to acknowledge what Sanders accomplished as a Colorado Buffalo and what he's already shown in the NFL. It was the kind of praise that underscored just how quickly Sanders has shifted perception around the league.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Nebraska Man Praising a Colorado Quarterback

When Taylor was asked about preparing to face Sanders, his answer was a far cry from the typical pregame platitudes. Speaking about Sanders, the Bengals coach reflected on the buzz he created at CU, even acknowledging a personal connection to a bitter rivalry.

“I think he elevated a program [the Browns],” Taylor said earlier this week. “He certainly helped bring a lot of eyes to Colorado… I’m never going to call myself a Colorado fan, and I was watching their games as a Nebraska guy."

Sep 9, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) evades Nebraska Cornhuskers linebacker Javin Wright (33) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Hearing that from a Nebraska alum carried extra weight. Colorado–Nebraska isn’t just a rivalry—it’s a cultural divide, a generational grudge, and one of the first major environments where Sanders built his national profile. For Taylor to admit he was tuning into Colorado games? That’s an acknowledgment of the Sanders impact few can ignore.

And the praise didn’t stop there, as Taylor continued, his respect for the former Buff only grew. He noted Sanders’ confidence, playmaking ability, and growing command of the Browns offense—traits that have made Cleveland a far more competitive team since Sanders took the reins.

"For him to come into the league and as a rookie have success, I think it’s really impressive," Taylor said. "We've got a tough task in front of us.”

It’s rare for a rookie quarterback to shift league-wide perception in just six starts, and doing it as a fifth-round pick is almost unheard of. Yet Taylor's words prove that’s exactly what Sanders has done.

Inside Cleveland’s Locker Room: “He Puts His All Out There”

Cleveland Browns tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) is helped by quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) after injuring his groin on a touchdown catch during the first half of an NFL football game at Huntington Bank Field, Dec. 28, 2025, in Cleveland, Ohio. | Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The appreciation for Sanders also continues to grow inside the Browns locker room. Earlier this week, running back Dylan Sampson summed it up perfectly:

"He's showing continued improvement week in and week out. I think he has natural leadership about him, and he's continuing to connect with the guys; he puts his all out there on the field. It's fun, it's exciting getting to see our rookie class out there contributing. We're not the ones who make decisions, but I'm gonna be pulling for him like I'm pulling for everyone else who I got drafted with."

Six games. That’s all it's taken for Sanders to establish himself as one of the emotional engines of Cleveland's offense.

Players have praised his work ethic. Coaches have noted his poise in late-game situations. And even with the rookie mistakes and a turbulent season, Sanders has given the Browns something they’ve long been searching for—hope.

A Final Showcase

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) kneels before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Sunday’s matchup with Cincinnati is a crossroads moment not just for Cleveland, but for Sanders, too.

The Browns enter the offseason with major draft decisions ahead. But Sanders now has a chance to make that decision-making process much simpler. His 364-yard performance against Tennessee, his efficiency in divisional play, and his growing command of the offense have placed him firmly in the starting quarterback conversation for 2026.

But Sunday's season finale against the Bengals represents more than just the end of a long rookie season. It’s a final showcase and one last opportunity to strengthen his case as Cleveland’s quarterback of the future.

If he can beat one more "Nebraska guy" this time, in the NFL, the conversation in Cleveland this offseason won't be about who the Browns should draft at quarterback, but how fast they can build around the leader they already have.