Colorado Buffaloes In Recruiting Battle To Flip 4-Star Safety Mekhi Williams

Four-star safety Mekhi Williams committed to the Florida State Seminoles back in March, but that hasn't stopped the Colorado Buffaloes and other schools from recruiting the 2027 prospect.

Williams was in attendance for the UA All-America Game Week, where he spoke at Media Day about his recruitment. With Florida State not retaining defensive backs coach Pat Surtain, several schools have been in contact with Williams to flip his commitment.

Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders watches his players warmup prior to the game between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images | Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

According to Rivals, there are seven programs contacting Williams in an attempt to flip the four-star defensive back:

Colorado Buffaloes

Auburn Tigers

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

Maryland Terrapins

Miami Hurricaines

Wisconsin Badgers

UCF Knights

Williams is an elite athlete who would be a valuable addition to the Colorado Buffaloes. According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Williams is the No. 120 recruit in the nation, the No. 11 safety, and the No. 11 player from Florida. One of the biggest challenges for Colorado could be the Buffaloes’ location, but the program is making a push to flip Williams' commitment.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Why Colorado Can Flip Mekhi Williams

Williams is still committed to Florida State, and several programs are pushing for him, which means Colorado will have to step up to flip his commitment.

Although Colorado coach Deion Sanders has not been one to prioritize high school recruiting, he can play a role in landing Williams. One of the biggest reasons Colorado could have a chance is Sanders’ playing experience. Sanders is one of the most notable defensive backs in NFL history, and the opportunity to play under the Colorado coach as a safety could be an enticing aspect for Williams.

Although Colorado’s 2026 recruiting class was lacking, one of the bright spots was the Buffaloes' ability to land defensive players. One of the team’s top signees is four-star safety Preston Ashley. Even with the Buffaloes’ recruiting struggles, Colorado can make a big swing to land Williams, but it will require a high level of effort.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have pulled off flips and late commitments in the past, most notably when they landed quarterback Julian Lewis in 2025, and can do it again with Williams.

The key will be to get Williams on campus for a visit. According to Rivals, Williams is planning to take visits with other schools, which leaves room open for a flip. The Buffaloes were not one of the programs he said he was planning to visit in the spring, but there is time for that to change. The Buffaloes will have to stay in contact with the recruit and make Williams feel like a priority to flip his commitment.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Important For Colorado To Improve Recruiting

The Buffaloes signed 12 players from the 2026 recruiting class, which could be frustrating for Colorado fans. While Sanders and the Buffaloes can still prioritize the NCAA Transfer Portal, bringing in young players through high school recruiting will help the program find consistency.

In addition to recruiting, Colorado has to find a way to retain its players beyond their true freshman season. The Buffaloes have already lost over half of their 2025 class to the portal. This makes it hard to build a consistent team that will compete for a national title.

