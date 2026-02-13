Elite Cornerback Prospect Gives Deion Sanders Big Recruiting Win

The offseason for the Colorado Buffaloes is slowly coming to an end, but coach Deion Sanders and his staff aren't slowing down on the recruiting trail. The Buffaloes just received it’s first commit from the class of 2027 on Thursday night.

Colorado was able to land three-star cornerback Davon Dericho from Killian High School in Miami, Florida. Dericho chose Colorado over other schools like Florida State, Maryland, Louisville, and Indiana, which gave Sanders an early victory on a tough recruit.

At 5-foot-9, Dericho is a little undersized for a corner but fits the prototype for a nickel corner who should be a physical player who can make plays in space. His speed and willingness to play downhill are characteristics that make him fit well in Colorado’s aggressive defensive scheme.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

247Sports currently ranks Dericho as the No. 55 cornerback and the No. 593 overall recruit in the 2027 recruiting class. His commitment gives the Buffaloes an early building block in the secondary.

For Sanders, this is about more than just making one commitment. It’s an early tone-setter for 2027 and another piece of a trend from Colorado, which focuses on speed, toughness, and versatility are priorities on defense.

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Buffaloes have struggled to stack wins under Sanders, coming off a three-win season and an offseason that saw multiple players enter the transfer portal. Still, landing Dericho feels like a real win for a program looking to regain momentum.

It’s the kind of early commitment that helps shift the conversation toward the future.

With the secondary undergoing a full overhaul and leaning into a youth movement, his commitment comes at the right time. Securing an underrated three-star this early gives Sanders and his staff something tangible to build around in the 2027 class.

Dericho proved he’s a playmaker during a breakout junior season, totaling 34 tackles, five sacks, three interceptions and two forced fumbles in 10 games for the Cougars.

If that kind of production translates to the college level, Colorado may have found more than just an early pledge. It may have added a tone-setting defensive piece who can make an impact as soon as he arrives in Boulder.

Transfer Portal Put Colorado’s Secondary on Track

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders entered the offseason with a major task of rebuilding Colorado’s secondary. They moved quickly to address key needs after last season’s struggles, adding safeties Boo Carter and Randon Fontenette while overhauling the cornerback room through the transfer portal.

The Buffaloes also added Cree Thomas, Justin Eaglin and Jah Jah Boyd at cornerback this offseason, setting the unit up for long–term success. Most of these newcomers still have multiple years of eligibility, giving the Buffaloes a mix of experience and long-term depth.

If the pieces click early, Colorado’s pass defense could take a major step forward. With a deeper, more competitive group, the secondary has the potential to become one of the steadier and most impactful units on the team.