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Deion Sanders' Buffaloes Offer Under-the-Radar Offensive Line Recruit

The Colorado Buffaloes continued their efforts in the 2028 recruiting class by extending an offer to a Texas interior offensive lineman.
Liam Howard|
Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Colorado Buffaloes

As the Colorado Buffaloes’ 2028 class continues to build towards its first commitment, coach Deion Sanders’s team seems to have its eye on one high school program. The Buffaloes extended a scholarship offer to interior offensive lineman Kendrick Morgan on Saturday, he announced on X.

Morgan was the second player that day that the Buffaloes offered from the Lone Star High School Rangers in Frisco, Texas. As Colorado has keyed in on the Rangers’ offense, it has gotten off to another promising recruiting start.

Why Kendrick Morgan is an underrated prospect

colorado buffaloes head coach deion sanders coach prime recruiting class of 2028 cu buffs football kendrick morgan offer ncaa
Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Seeing as the 2028 class’s contact period only recently opened, there is still a great deal of scouting to be done on its recruits. Morgan has flown below that radar on a national scale thus far, as none of the major recruiting sites have rated him.

However, he’s been drawing attention, and there’s good reason for that. He stands 6-3, 280 pounds after just his sophomore season of high school. He’s been highly successful at that size as well, spending time at tackle as well as guard. 

In his film, he displayed excellent agility while still being powerful. He would drive edge rushers back in run sets, but was also used frequently as a pulling and lead blocker on screen passes. In the latter sets, he was just as successful. He quickly identified his assignment and scarcely missed blocks on tape. 

The Colorado Buffaloes’ recruitment of Lone Star High School

colorado buffaloes head coach deion sanders coach prime cu buffs football ncaa recruiting class of 2028 offensive lineman cfb
Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But more importantly for Colorado, he’s a perfect scheme fit. Lone Star High School appears to run a very similar scheme in many ways to new CU offensive coordinator Chris Marve’s ‘Go-Go’ offense. The screen passes were the most notably similar, and the performance that Morgan displayed in the exact role that he would play at Colorado was a great sign.

That is likely why Colorado was so quick to go after Morgan, but he wasn’t the only one. On Saturday, Colorado also offered Morgan’s teammate, quarterback Trey Wright. 

Wright is listed as a three-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports, and that rating is sure to climb. With the assistance of Morgan, Wright racked up 4,042 yards and 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions in the passing game, while also adding 1,764 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground in 2025. 

Wright was a major help in his success in the run game, but one thing is clear: Colorado was looking for a scheme fit at quarterback, and it found him early. Bringing Morgan along with him could be a dream come true for Marion, and the pair would likely be quick to find success.

The Colorado Buffaloes’ competition for Kendrick Morgan

colorado buffaloes wisconsin badgers cu buffs football recruiting battle offensive lineman kendrick morgan offer big 12 ncaa
Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell is shown during football practice Thursday, August 6, 2026 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Buffaloes want to land Morgan, they’ll have to overcome tough competition. Despite Morgan not receiving attention from the major recruiting sites thus far, he’s compiled offers from the likes of the Wisconsin Badgers, the Arizona Wildcats, the Houston Cougars and the Oklahoma State Cowboys, among others, according to 247Sports.

The Buffs face tougher competition for Wright, though, and bringing in his star lineman would certainly help their odds. As the Buffs’ pursuit of this duo continues, fans may want to keep their eyes on Morgan’s decision, as it could be telling of Wright’s next move as well.

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Liam Howard
LIAM HOWARD

Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.

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