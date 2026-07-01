Colorado's Updated Recruiting Rankings After Landing Kylan Bobo

Coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have added another piece to the 2027 class after landing three-star running back Kylan Bobo.

This commitment from Bobo makes him the only running back for Colorado in the 2027 class, which could give Bobo an opportunity to be a very crucial contributor to help Colorado establish a physical and explosive rush attack.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kylan Bobo’s Statement On Why He Committed To Colorado

“This was the best fit because I like what Coach Prime doing at his school, and if you want to be the best, you gotta get coached by the best. Let’s do it, Sko Buffs,” said Bobo on the Rivals YouTube channel on why he committed to Colorado.

For Bobo to make this statement immediately after announcing his commitment is massive for the Buffaloes and could propel Colorado to land a few more players for the 2027 class. To land Bobo, the Buffaloes were able to beat out Memphis, Arkansas, and Minnesota, which demonstrates that Colorado can compete with programs in the SEC, Big Ten, and the AAC.

As a junior in 2025 with Tupelo High School, Bobo recorded 197 carries for 1,726 yards and 28 touchdowns while averaging 8.8 yards per carry, per 247Sports. Bobo also added seven receptions for 106 yards and one touchdown through the air.

With Bobo now a part of Colorado’s 2027 recruiting class, it is now time to look at the updated rankings and see what spot the Buffaloes have climbed to nationally and in the Big 12.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado's Updated Recruiting Rankings

The addition of Bobo now means that Colorado has a total of 19 commits for the 2027 class. According to On3, the Buffaloes' 2027 class ranks No. 42 nationally, No. 4 in the Big 12, and has an overall grade of 86.78. 247 Sports ranks Colorado’s 2027 class as No. 33 in the nation, No. 4 in the Big 12, and a grade of 87.00.

Having a top-five class in the Big 12 on two recruiting ranking sites shows that the 2027 class may be the start of sustained success for Coach Prime and Colorado. Holding national rankings of No. 33 and No. 42 is a step in the right direction as well, with more room to grow as the recruitment of the 2027 class is far from over.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At this point in time, Colorado is ahead of Big 12 programs like Utah, Houston, and Arizona State, which are teams consistently competing for the conference title. If the Buffaloes continue to add more recruits to the 2027 class, develop the 2026 class, and use the transfer portal to add any missing pieces to the roster, there is a good chance that the Buffaloes will be competing near the top of the Big 12 in the near future.

During Coach Prime’s time with Colorado, the success has not been consistent, but with the 2027 recruiting class and the 2026 transfer portal class, there is optimism for the future in Boulder.

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