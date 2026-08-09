Colorado Offers Elite Quarterback to Open 2028 Recruiting Class

The Colorado Buffaloes have set their sights on their first quarterback recruit of the 2028 class. Three-star Texas quarterback Trey Wright announced on X that the Buffs extended an offer his way on Saturday.

Wright is a three-star recruit thus far, but given the production he had in his sophomore season, that rating could soon be on the rise. Here’s a look at Wright’s breakout 2025 season and what a commitment from him would mean for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.

Trey Wright’s 2025 season

Deion Sanders spends time with his son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at the conclusion of the second day of training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In just his second year with the Lone Star High School Rangers in Frisco, Texas, Wright emerged as an elite dual-threat quarterback. He threw for 4,042 yards and 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions while completing over 67 percent of his passes, according to MaxPreps.

2028 QB Sophomore Varsity Season

⭐️Unanimous 5-5A DISTRICT MVP

⭐️Max Preps ALL-AMERICAN

⭐️Dallas All Area NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR

⭐️5800+ Total Yards - MOST IN THE COUNTRY

⭐️4,062 Passing Yards - 19th most in the country & 3rd most in DFW (2nd most in the country among all 2028s)… pic.twitter.com/aNgLH43Q5g — Trey Wright (@itsTreyW3) January 25, 2026

The site also states that he rushed for 1,764 yards and 16 touchdowns. Those are outstanding numbers in their own right, but given how much success Wright had throwing the ball, and the volume with which he did so, those stats become even more eye-catching.

Although the recruiting process of the 2028 class is freshly underway, it wouldn’t be outlandish to say that Wright is the best dual-threat quarterback in the class. The fact that he had that kind of season at the competitive Division I, 5A level in Texas proves that he can produce at a high level against some of the best in the country.

What Trey Wright’s commitment would mean to the Colorado Buffaloes

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Colorado, if it could land a commitment from Wright, the Buffaloes would have an embarrassment of riches on their hands at the quarterback position. With current starter and former five-star quarterback Julian Lewis entering just his redshirt-freshman season, they’ll have him as late as the 2029 season.

Additionally, Colorado landed a commitment from quarterback Andre Adams, a four-star quarterback in the 2027 class, according to both ESPN and Rivals. The competition in that quarterback room would be one for the ages, and put Coach Prime and his staff in a position where they can’t really go wrong.

After a majorly successful 2027 recruiting class alongside Adams, it’s clear that Sanders is set on building for the future. If he lands a commitment from a player like Wright, the future would be brighter than ever.

Who the Colorado Buffaloes are competing with for Trey Wright

Oregon head coach Dan Lanning walks the field during the Oregon Ducks annual spring game on April 25, 2026 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Landing that commitment will be no cakewalk, though. Colorado faces stout competition from all over the country for Wright, including 24 Power Four programs and 29 total FBS programs, according to 247Sports and Wright’s X account.

Some of the top names on that list include the Oregon Ducks, the Michigan Wolverines, the Clemson Tigers, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Missouri Tigers and Sanders’s alma mater, the Florida State Seminoles.

The Buffs have proven their ability to compete with programs like that on the recruiting trail, primarily with their work in the 2027 class. Given their unique traits, like having one of the best players of all time in Sanders as head coach and the gorgeous Rocky Mountains overlooking Boulder, CU is a tough place to say no to.

The Buffs will likely be looking to get Wright on a visit as soon as possible, but until then, they’ll be measuring their competition as he piles up more offers.

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