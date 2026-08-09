Colorado Offers Elite Quarterback to Open 2028 Recruiting Class
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The Colorado Buffaloes have set their sights on their first quarterback recruit of the 2028 class. Three-star Texas quarterback Trey Wright announced on X that the Buffs extended an offer his way on Saturday.
Wright is a three-star recruit thus far, but given the production he had in his sophomore season, that rating could soon be on the rise. Here’s a look at Wright’s breakout 2025 season and what a commitment from him would mean for coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes.
Trey Wright’s 2025 season
In just his second year with the Lone Star High School Rangers in Frisco, Texas, Wright emerged as an elite dual-threat quarterback. He threw for 4,042 yards and 38 touchdowns to just seven interceptions while completing over 67 percent of his passes, according to MaxPreps.
The site also states that he rushed for 1,764 yards and 16 touchdowns. Those are outstanding numbers in their own right, but given how much success Wright had throwing the ball, and the volume with which he did so, those stats become even more eye-catching.
Although the recruiting process of the 2028 class is freshly underway, it wouldn’t be outlandish to say that Wright is the best dual-threat quarterback in the class. The fact that he had that kind of season at the competitive Division I, 5A level in Texas proves that he can produce at a high level against some of the best in the country.
What Trey Wright’s commitment would mean to the Colorado Buffaloes
For Colorado, if it could land a commitment from Wright, the Buffaloes would have an embarrassment of riches on their hands at the quarterback position. With current starter and former five-star quarterback Julian Lewis entering just his redshirt-freshman season, they’ll have him as late as the 2029 season.
Additionally, Colorado landed a commitment from quarterback Andre Adams, a four-star quarterback in the 2027 class, according to both ESPN and Rivals. The competition in that quarterback room would be one for the ages, and put Coach Prime and his staff in a position where they can’t really go wrong.
After a majorly successful 2027 recruiting class alongside Adams, it’s clear that Sanders is set on building for the future. If he lands a commitment from a player like Wright, the future would be brighter than ever.
Who the Colorado Buffaloes are competing with for Trey Wright
Landing that commitment will be no cakewalk, though. Colorado faces stout competition from all over the country for Wright, including 24 Power Four programs and 29 total FBS programs, according to 247Sports and Wright’s X account.
Some of the top names on that list include the Oregon Ducks, the Michigan Wolverines, the Clemson Tigers, the South Carolina Gamecocks, the Missouri Tigers and Sanders’s alma mater, the Florida State Seminoles.
The Buffs have proven their ability to compete with programs like that on the recruiting trail, primarily with their work in the 2027 class. Given their unique traits, like having one of the best players of all time in Sanders as head coach and the gorgeous Rocky Mountains overlooking Boulder, CU is a tough place to say no to.
The Buffs will likely be looking to get Wright on a visit as soon as possible, but until then, they’ll be measuring their competition as he piles up more offers.
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Liam Howard is a Colorado Buffaloes On SI beat reporter and a men’s basketball beat writer and sportscaster for Sko Buffs Sports. A Longmont, Colorado native, he has built a diverse portfolio across sports media, with experience in broadcast production, graphic design, and documentary storytelling. Known for his detailed coverage of college athletics, Howard is also the founder and host of SBS Football Live, where he provides thoughtful analysis and original reporting.