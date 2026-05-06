Colorado, Deion Sanders' Biggest Offseason Wins

Very little went right during the 2025 football season for the Colorado Buffaloes with a 3-9 mark. Multiple factors from offensive inconsistency, defensive lapses, injuries, coaching, etc contributed to the massive decline.

So what went right after the worst season so far in the Deion Sanders era?

Colorado Transfer Portal Additions Spark Intrigue

Nov 1, 2025; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero (10) runs in for the touchdown after the catch against the Hawaii Rainbow Wahine during the third quarter at CEFCU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images | Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

ESPN ranked every offseason move for all power conference teams in college football. And the trio of Eli Lederman, Max Olson and Adam Rittenberg didn't just hone in on the worst moves each team endured.

Multiple new additions fuel new intrigue for the 2026 Buffaloes. Starting with incoming offensive coordinator Brennan Marion installing his electric and explosive "Go-Go" offense in the mountain region.

But reloading at wide receiver also persuaded the "what went right" narrative here. San Jose State transfer Danny Scudero and former Texas receiver De'Andre Moore ignite the belief for Marion's vaunted offense to fire on all cylinders with Lewis behind center.

"The Buffaloes reloaded at receiver with Scudero, Moore and Kam Perry (via Miami of Ohio) coming in to compliment Joseph Williams," said the team of ESPN analysts.

Williams is the lone mentioned veteran above who caught 37 passes last season after transferring in from Tulsa. He already shares a past Golden Hurricane connection with the incoming offensive coordinator, as Marion starred at Tulsa during the mid-2000s era.

Other Positives From the Colorado Buffaloes Offseason

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders greets players before the start of the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Sanders and CU needed to retool the trenches too, more so along the front five on offense.

"They inked seven offensive linemen with starting experience to get things fixed up front," ESPN said.

Georgia transfer Bo Hughley is among the leading trench newcomers. The 6-foot-7 talent is a former four-star signing for Kirby Smart out of Langston Hughes High in Fairburn, Ga. He became the transfer portal's No. 29 overall tackle prospect per 247Sports.

Taj White (Rutgers), Leon Bell (Mississippi State and California) and Jayvon McFadden (Ohio State) add layers to the offensive line via the portal. The latter was a four-star signing for Ryan Day and the Buckeyes during the 2025 recruiting class that featured lead rusher Bo Jackson and five-star quarterback Tavien St. Clair. But Sanders and CU didn't ignore the defensive trenches either, which ESPN's college football analysts raved about.

"There are also a ton of multiyear starters among the 25 portal additions on defense. [Santana] Hopper and Toby Anene (North Dakota State) are proven veterans on the line and All-MAC performer Gideon Lampron (Bowling Green) and Liona Lefau (Texas) are big upgrades at linebacker," the national outlet wrote.

All four will play for the newly elevated defensive coordinator Chris Marve this fall. But there are other defenders capable of breaking out along with two more.

Transfers in the secondary like Boo Carter, Jah Jah Boyd, Justin Eaglin, Naeten Mitchell, Randon Fontenette and more have a chance to make an impact for the Buffs.

Colorado's transfer portal additions certainly look good on paper, but can Sanders bring together this new roster and compete in the Big 12?

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