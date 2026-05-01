Receiver Recruit Sho Wright Pulls Back the Curtain on Colorado Offer

The Colorado Buffaloes are prioritizing building up their 2027 recruiting class, especially at wide receiver. But they've targeted four class of 2029 wide receivers with early scholarship offers.

Sho Wright from St. Thomas Aquinas High in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., just became the fifth receiver that Colorado coach Deion Sanders and company are pursuing.

Wright himself is energized about the newest opportunity now at his disposal, speaking exclusively with Colorado Buffaloes on SI after landing the offer.

Receiver Recruit Sho Wright Honored by Colorado Offer

Shedeur Sanders during a 2023 game versus TCU. | Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

"Showtime" Wright spoke highly of Coach Prime after reeling in the new four-year level opportunity that arrives before his sophomore season.

"It’s truly an honor and a privilege. Deion Sanders is someone a lot of people look up to, so to have that kind of interest means a lot," Wright said.

Sanders wasn't the man who extended the offer, though. Wright cites director of player personnel Darrian Darden-Box as the man who told the receiver about the offer.

Wright is exploding as a still-growing 6-2, 170-pound wide receiver. He's shredded defenses with an advanced run-after-catch ability for a high school underclassman wideout. Wright also shows no fear in stretching his arms for the catch near the sidelines or catching in traffic.

"My strengths are my route running, my ability to make the first defender miss, and tracking the deep ball," Wright said.

Wright acknowledges he's not the most complete receiver yet.

"I want to improve my football IQ, especially understanding coverages and knowing how to find open space in different zones," he said.

Sho Wright Adds Another Reason to Look Closer at Colorado

Colorado warming up for 2024 Alamo Bowl. | Kris Miller/SI

Wright admits the chance to play for Coach Prime isn't the only part intriguing him about possibly heading to Boulder.

A pivotal new hire has piqued his interest, too, about the Buffaloes: New offensive coordinator Brennan Marion, who's an established receiver whisperer.

"Seeing coach Marion’s track record with guys like Jordan Addison and Xavier Worthy shows the level he coaches at," Wright said. "It’s exciting because he’s not just developing players for college, but preparing them for the next level too."

Marion runs the vaunted "Go-Go" offense featuring unique two-back sets that blend spread concepts and option principles. His system hits defenses with physical downhill running and attacking vertically. Marion's system helped turn UNLV from a Mountain West Conference bottom dweller to playing for the conference championship in 2023 and 2024.

The 2023 Rebels offense jumped to 22nd in scoring compared to 76th before Marion's arrival. UNLV fielded the nation's 15th-ranked scoring offense the next season before he took the Sacramento State head coaching job.

Marion oversaw Addison's All-American season at Pittsburgh before he transferred to USC. Worthy scored nine touchdowns with Marion as the passing game coordinator for the Longhorns in 2022.

Receiver Sho Wright Studies Past Colorado Stars

Travis Hunter celebrating against UCF. | CU Buffs

Young receivers now look at the example set by 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter to add wrinkles to their game. Some even idolize the legendary Buffalo and 2025 first-rounder to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Did Wright look up to Hunter though?

"I wouldn’t say I idolized anyone, but I definitely study guys like Travis Hunter, Omarion Miller, and Jimmy Horn Jr. Just taking pieces of their game and adding it to mine so I can be the best on the field," Wright said.

Horn shares Sunshine State ties with Wright, as he hails from Sanford and starred at Seminole High. He began his collegiate career with South Florida before becoming a day three draft pick out of Colorado in 2025.

Wright holds 18 total offers with CU now representing the newest one.

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