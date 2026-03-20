Colorado Fans Will Love New Defensive Coordinator Chris Marve's Biggest Strength

Following the departure of Colorado’s previous defensive coordinator, Robert Livingston, new Buffaloes assistant coach Chris Marve has stepped in and is ready to lead Colorado’s defense to a much-improved season in 2026.

Marve has previous experience as the defensive coordinator at Virginia Tech, but Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders is bringing Marve in for a lot more than just coaching defense. Colorado's new defensive coordinator takes pride in his ability to teach, an important quality for any college football coach.

MSU defensive run game coordinator Chris Marve speaks to reporters at Media Day on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the Leo Seal Complex. Photo by Keith Warren Msu Football Media Day | Keith Warren, Keith Warren via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Chris Marve’s Love for Football

“Football and education were two things very important to me growing up. I love this game. It instilled in me a lot of qualities that I think make for a good man and for a good leader. What it takes to work hard, being part of a team, leading well, leading yourself well before leading others. Knowing what it takes to sacrifice. Having an attitude is necessary in order to go about your business in a way that leads to the outcomes you’re looking for,” said Marve.

Coach Marve does not just look at football as simply a product on the field. He sees it as an opportunity to grow just as much outside of this game. He talked about how he feels that football helps to develop qualities that not only make great men, but also great leaders.

Marve also added the idea that in this game, every team has a goal, and each team must learn what it takes to accomplish that goal. If they fall short, they know there is more work to be done, and the best teams are willing to do that work, and whatever it takes to climb the mountain top.

Coach Marve is more than a football coach for these young men. He is a mentor who has the potential to change the trajectory of each of their lives.

November 5, 2011; Gainesville FL, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores linebacker Chris Marve (13) tackles Florida Gators tight end Jordan Reed (11) during the second quarter at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

Chris Marve’s Philosophy

“My philosophy is simple, why what how. Why do I coach this game? Because I love it. I love to teach, it’s my passion. I love leading by serving. This game means a tremendous amount to me. I love how we get the opportunity to really develop relationships and watch young men grow from where they are trying to go. And really partner with them on that journey. What we wanna see from our group is guys that run to the football and do so on a consistent basis and run by people too,” added Coach Marve.

The passion and the love that Marve has for the game of football are two qualities that help make any great coach. The care for his players is what drives him to be better every day because he wants to get better just as badly as they do.

For the most part, the teams that are the most successful are the teams that build true and lasting relationships with each other and have built a sense of trust as a team. That is exactly what Marve is aiming to do with this defense.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Marve has also preached an emphasis on effort and running to the football consistently during spring practice. He demands the best for every single one of his players every single day. To have someone who demands that in a leadership position is huge for the Colorado Buffaloes on defense.

In 2025, it seemed the team was content to play games and live with the results, without pursuing anything outside of football. That is why Deion Sanders made changes with the future of the program at the forefront of his mind.

This year, with the additions of offensive coordinator Brenan Marion and defensive coordinator Chris Marve, Colorado is doing a lot more than getting better at football. The Buffaloes are now developing young men in ways that will help them for the rest of their lives.

SIGN UP FOR THE COLORADO BUFFALOES ON SI NEWSLETTER HERE!