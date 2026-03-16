Colorado Battling Texas, LSU for Four-Star Defensive Lineman Recruit
Under coach Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes have been known to build a majority of their roster through the transfer portal while still landing high-profile recruits like offensive lineman Jordan Seaton and quarterback Julian Lewis in previous classes.
The Buffaloes have undergone some changes on the coaching staff as well as the recruiting department, including a new offensive coordinator (Brennan Marion) and defensive coordinator (Chris Marve) as well as a new director of player personnel in Darius Darden-Box. As a result, Colorado seems to be increasing its efforts on the recruiting trail.
Colorado Buffaloes Recruiting Khing Thibodeaux
Four-star defensive lineman Khing Thibodeaux out of Garland, Texas, is the No. 270 overall recruit in the class of 2027, according to the Rivals' Industry Rankings. At his position, Thibodeaux is currently the No. 34 defensive line prospect in the same rankings.
Thibodeaux recently revealed to Rivals reporter Sam Spiegelman that the Colorado Buffaloes have made him a priority as they target potential members of their 2027 recruiting class.
“Colorado offered me and made me their top defensive line target in the 2027 class. It’s exciting getting to play for Coach Prime and the Buffs, and I actually played against Coach Prime’s youth league team a long time ago," Thibodeaux told Rivals.
Sanders' ties to the state of Texas could pay off, but Thibodeaux's commitment won't come without competition.
The talented defensive line recruit is scheduled to take an official visit to Colorado in June, but Spiegelman also reported that Thibodeaux has quite a few visits planned for the spring. Before visiting Sanders and the Buffs, Thibodeaux will have taken trips to programs like Texas, Miami, Florida State, and LSU.
Standing at 6-2, 260, Thibodeuax plays primarily off the edge for the Lakeview Centennial defense. Per 247Sports, he was named the Texas District 9-6A Defensive Newcomer of the Year after his sophomore season. He has the speed to rush the passer, but his highlight tape also displays his strength when shedding blocks and defending the run.
Can Colorado's coaching staff pull Thibodeaux out of SEC territory over recruiting powerhouses like Texas, LSU, and Miami? Per Rivals, the Buffs are also recruiting against Florida State and Mississippi State.
Colorado Buffaloes' Revamped Recruiting Efforts
While it's no guarantee that Thibodeaux ends up committing to Colorado, the Buffaloes' progress on the class of 2027 will be worth monitoring. "Coach Prime" and the Buffs currently have one commitment in the class of 2027, three-star corneback Davon Dericho out of Miami, Florida.
Meanwhile, Colorado is set to host a majority of their top recruiting targets throughout the spring and summer.
While Thibodeaux is visiting on June 5, the Buffaloes will also have three-star receiver Ryan Ferdinand and three-star offensive linemen Jaiden Lindsay and Kenny Fairley on campus, according to 247Sports.
With four-star offensive lineman Jackson Roper and four-star wide receiver Khalil Taylor also on Colorado's board, the Buffaloes could make some noise in the class of 2027.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Charlie Viehl is the deputy editor for the Oregon Ducks, Colorado Buffaloes, and USC Trojans on SI. He has written hundreds of articles for SI and has covered events like the Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff Quarterfinals at the Rose Bowl. While pursuing a career in sports journalism, he is also a lifelong musician, holding a degree in Music and Philosophy from Boston College. A native of Pasadena, California, he covered sports across Los Angeles while at Loyola High School and edited the Gabelli Presidential Scholars Program’s magazine at BC. He is excited to bring his passion for storytelling and sports to fans of college athletics.