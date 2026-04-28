Colorado Buffaloes Push for Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit

As the summer begins to approach for the Colorado Buffaloes, it is time to look toward fall camp and the idea that next year could be coach Deion Sanders’ best season with the program.

Before fall camp comes around, it is critical to focus on high school recruiting for the future seasons as well. Coach Sanders is helping the Buffaloes to do just that as they pursue four-star Li'Marcus Jones, one of the top offensive linemen available in the 2027 recruiting class.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches from the sideline during the third quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Offensive Lineman Li’Marcus Jones

Before starting his senior season in high school, offensive lineman Li’Marcus Jones gained some significant interest from a variety of programs, including Colorado.

With the interest from the Buffaloes, Jones announced that he will be taking a visit to Colorado on May 15, per 247Sports recruiting analyst Tom Loy.

Standing at 6-5 and 285 pounds, Jones has great size that will do him well as an offensive lineman at the next level. In his film, Jones brings a great level of physicality and the desire to completely dominate any defensive lineman that is in front of him. Jones also showed that he has the balance and technique to be a solid pass protector.

As he heads into his senior year, Jones should be able to put more dominance, physicality, and consistency on tape and eventually make his decision on where he will play in 2027. If Colorado has anything to say about it, Jones will be in Boulder for his freshman year.

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado’s New Offensive Approach

After an inconsistent season on offense in 2025, Coach Prime decided to make a change at offensive coordinator when he brought in Brennan Marion to run the offense.

At his past stops, Marion has found great success in the pass game and on the ground with the run game. Specifically, last season, when he was the head coach at Sacramento State, Marion found consistent success on the ground.

With the Hornets in 2025, Marion helped his group to average 296.3 rush yards per game, which ranked first in the Big Sky Conference. The dominance on the ground enabled Sacramento State to play the game on its own terms, which is something that Marion is hoping to do at Colorado.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the field during warm ups prior to a game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Li’Marcus Jones' Fit With Colorado

With the new offensive approach in mind, adding a player like Jones, who can set the tone up front, could fit perfectly with Marion’s offense because of his physicality and desire to make his block and open up the lane for the backs, in addition to giving the quarterbacks time in the pocket.

Finding young offensive linemen who have the potential to become starters early in their college career is very difficult and, in many cases, can help a program find consistent success, which is why adding a player like Jones could be perfect for the Buffaloes.

As Jones continues to evaluate his options before making his final decision, the opportunity to play for Coach Prime in an offense that could fit him perfectly is something that he has to think about, especially while he is visiting Colorado on May 15.

For Colorado, the biggest thing they have to focus on is establishing the physical identity that can create a consistent and predictive ground game. If the Buffaloes can do that as they are led by Marion on the offensive side of the ball, the recruitment of Jones to this offensive line could very well be on the table.

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