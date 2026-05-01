Colorado's Latest Commit Is Also the Buffaloes' Most Underrated Recruit

As the Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders prepare for next season, it seems that there is still an emphasis on recruiting top talent along the defensive line.

Colorado's latest commitment on the recruiting trail came from three-star defensive lineman Kenny Fairley, and Fairley might be one of the more underrated recruits joining the Buffs.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks the sidelines in the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Kenny Fairley

Finding great defensive linemen is essential, and it appears that Colorado could have one of the next great defensive linemen who could help lead the program to future success. Fairely recently had some thoughts on what his play style could bring to Boulder.

“I’m twitchy. I’m very physical and can rush; it’s like second nature. I call myself baby Aaron Donald,” said Fairley per DNVR Buffs Host Scott Procter.

A major reason Colorado wanted to land him was the significant amount of production and disruption that Fairley put on tape. In his junior season, Fairley recorded 68 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.

With the new recruiting approach to find players who have experience and production has also taken shape in high school recruiting. Standing at 6-0 and 270 pounds, Fairley does not have the frame that many dominant defensive linemen have, but clearly, that has not mattered.

As Fairley heads into his senior season, another productive year should help to prepare him for his freshman season with Colorado and the opportunity to dominate at the college level.

FSU linebackers coach Chris Marve at the FSU National Signing Day Party on Feb. 5, 2020. Img 4547 | Wayne McGahee III/Democrat, Tallahassee Democrat via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Colorado’s New Look Defense

Heading into the 2026 season, Colorado has made a change at defensive coordinator with Chris Marve taking over after Robert Livingston left for the NFL.

While it is Marve’s first time as the defensive coordinator with the Buffaloes, he does have previous experience with Virginia Tech, where he found decent success from 2022 to 2024.

As Marve takes over at Colorado, he looks to implement his scheme, where he has been known for the versatility in his fronts, but also an emphasis on violence, physicality, and speed. Throughout spring practice, Marve has been holding his players accountable to his standard, which appears to be paying off.

In the spring game, the defense made plays throughout and showed great promise for next season, and could potentially be one of the best defenses under Sanders heading into 2026.

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | Scott Sewell-Imagn Images

Kenny Fairley’s Fit With Colorado

With Marve’s scheme and emphasis on the non-negotiables, Fairley could be a perfect fit in the defense. Fairley’s skill set is focused on being a penetrator and disruptor in the back field, generating a significant amount of negative plays, which is exactly what Colorado needs, especially if they want to improve their rush defense.

Colorado did make several additions up front with players who have been consistently productive through the transfer portal, but the performance in 2026 will ultimately determine how the depth chart falls.

Following the 2026 season, Fairley will head to Boulder in hopes of finding a significant role in Marve’s defense and could be a cornerstone for 2027 and for the future.

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