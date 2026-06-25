How Colorado Safety Ben Finneseth Can Build NFL Draft Case

Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth might have reached the end of his football journey when he suffered a season-ending injury against the West Virginia Mountaineers, but he decided to return to school, allowing him one more shot to become an NFL prospect.

Finneseth had a post-football career lined up with the WWE, but put it on hold to return to Boulder and continue chasing his football dream. Here’s a look at how Finneseth could complete the ultimate journey from walk-on to NFL Draft pick in 2026.

The importance of a healthy season for Ben Finneseth

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

With this being Finneseth’s final shot to build a case for the NFL Draft, he can’t afford another major setback in his health.

Finneseth became a defensive starter in 2025 after working his way up the ladder as a former walk-on since 2021. It put his football career as a whole in jeopardy, and if he hadn’t gotten an extra year of eligibility, all of that hard work would’ve seen a very disappointing end.

A healthy season for Finneseth holds importance beyond his football career as well. With the WWE as Finneseth’s backup plan, there’s no telling what another serious injury would do to those prospects as well.

However, if Finneseth can remain healthy in 2026, he’ll not only be able to display leadership among a talented roster but also have a chance to become an NFL prospect after several years of development.

Ben Finneseth’s competition at safety

Sep 28, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights wide receiver Xavier Townsend (3) runs the ball against Colorado Buffaloes safety Ben Finneseth (28) during the second quarter at FBC Mortgage Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Before he can focus on building his NFL Draft stock, though, Finneseth must beat out some stout competition at the safety position.

Initially, Tennessee transfer Boo Carter appeared to be Finneseth’s primary competition at safety. However, coach Deion Sanders has since confirmed that Carter is most likely to play cornerback as his primary position. This opens a door for Finneseth, as Carter would be a hard player to overcome in a position battle.

Instead, Finneseth will likely be battling New Mexico State transfer Naeten Mitchell and Vanderbilt transfer Randon Fontenette. They were both highly productive at their previous stops and will present a tough test for Finneseth.

His preseason training camp performance will be of paramount importance, as he missed the spring season with that same injury. This means that he’s already a step behind the competition, but as a player who has been in Coach Prime’s system for five years, he will know how to get back on track.

How Ben Finneseth’s experience can boost his NFL Draft stock

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

His experience in that system will also be a key factor in boosting his NFL Draft stock. Finneseth is an undisputed leader for Colorado, and regardless of his skill level in comparison to the likes of Mitchell and Fontenette, the staff knows what it is getting from him. If any of Colorado’s new safeties don’t meet expectations in the preseason or regular season, Finneseth will likely be the first man they turn to.

Additionally, he has one year of starting experience under his belt, with an opportunity to build on it. Prior to his first season as a starter, Finneseth’s only experience with the Buffs was on special teams units. It likely hindered his production, but now that he’s dipped his toes in the water of Big 12 play, he could take a major step forward in 2026.

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