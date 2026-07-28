Former Colorado Safety Tawfiq Byard Pulls Back the Curtain on Texas A&M Transfer Decision
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Since coach Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder, the Colorado Buffaloes have been at the forefront of producing some of the most creative behind-the-scenes content in the country.
One of the driving forces behind that effort has been Darius Sanders of Reach The People Media, who recently released a new video giving college football fans an inside look at former Buffs safety Tawfiq Byard as he adjusts to life after Colorado and discusses what ultimately led him to leave Boulder for College Station after just one season under "Coach Prime."
Tawfiq Byard's Thoughtful Decision
For Byard, who became one of Colorado's most reliable defenders and one of the Buffs' strongest leaders inside the locker room, leaving Boulder wasn't a quick decision.
"Any decision I made, I sat down and thought about it for months. I never made a decision off instinct," Byard explained. "I always sat down and thought about the decision so I wouldn't regret it."
Byard led the Buffs' defense last season with 85 tackles and consistently set the tone with his toughness. That grit was perhaps best illustrated against Iowa State, when Byard broke his hand during a tackle, had it wrapped by the training staff, and then returned to the field to pick off Cyclones quarterback Rocco Becht, helping Colorado upset the then-No. 22 team in the country.
Unfortunately for Buff Nation, becoming a fan favorite inside Folsom Field couldn't keep Byard in Boulder. While Colorado helped him develop into a leader on and off the field, Byard explained that a change was necessary for his continued growth.
"They set the standard here," Byard told Sanders while stretching on the Aggies' indoor practice field. "And it's not, you know, try and work your way up to the standard; you have to meet the standard every day. And if you don't meet it, you're going to fall by the wayside. It's like a dog-eat-dog world. But that's good, because it forces you to take the steps necessary to be successful. So, the best decision I made was coming to A&M for my personal growth."
For some players, that level of daily accountability can become overwhelming. For Byard, it seems it's exactly the type of challenge he needed to continue growing both as a player and as a person.
The Attraction to Texas A&M
When Sanders asked what specifically drew him to Texas A&M, Byard didn't mince words. He pointed directly to Aggies coach Mike Elko, whose honesty and football background separated Texas A&M from his other options during the recruiting process.
"Honestly, it was coach Elko," Byard told Sanders. "He's a very honest guy. You know, football savvy, football-minded. I had my talk with him on my official visit, and it really kind of sealed the deal for me."
Beyond Elko, Byard boasted about how Texas A&M offered the complete college football experience he'd originally hoped to find when he first entered the transfer portal.
"When you think about college football, and you think about what it means to actually play D-I college football in the SEC, it's A&M. From everything structural, the fans, the hype around the program, to recruitment, this is college football. This is what I was looking for the first time I hit the portal. It took another year to get here, but everything works out for a reason."
Must Be the Money?
One of the biggest assumptions surrounding transfers in today's college football world is that money drives every decision. However, when Sanders asked if money played a role in his departure, Byard quickly pushed back on the narrative.
"Don't believe what you see on Twitter. Some guys are paid to do certain stuff to make them or whoever they work with look good, but don't believe what you see on Twitter. Some guys are just trying to get clicks," he said.
Even though Colorado wasn't the right fit for Byard, he still made it clear that his season in Boulder wasn't wasted.
"I needed it. I needed it for later on. I needed that season for something that's going to happen in like three or four years, or even in two to three months, honestly."
For Colorado fans, losing a player like Byard always stings, and seeing him find a new home that seems to fit him well is bittersweet, but the lessons learned, the adversity faced, and the experience gained while at Colorado are all things Byard believes he'll carry with him as he moves on to the next chapter in his career.
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Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.