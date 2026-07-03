Colorado Battling SEC Power for Elite Offensive Line Recruit Nate Carson

The 2027 recruiting class for the Colorado Buffaloes seems to be one of the strongest yet under Coach Prime, with additions at a variety of positions, including an emphasis in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

However, Colorado is not done yet, as they await the decision of four-star offensive tackle Nate Carson, who is set to announce his decision at 4 p.m. CT on Friday, July 3, on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube Channel.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nate Carson's Recruitment

Heading into Carson’s decision on Friday, he narrowed down his final four schools to Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, and South Carolina.

With Carson being from South Carolina, the South Carolina Gamecocks do appear to be in a great position to land him, as they are located quite close to Carson’s hometown of Irmo, South Carolina. In this recruiting cycle, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and his staff have landed several top recruits and may be adding another one pending Carson’s decision.

Colorado has also put together a strong class which could be very appealing to Carson. Earlier this week, the Buffaloes landed three-star running back Kylan Bobo, who is Colorado’s first running back commit for the 2027 class and could be a cornerstone for the Buffaloes’ new-look rushing attack under offensive coordinator Brennan Marion.

While Bobo alone may not be enough to convince Carson to commit to Colorado, coach Deion Sanders has also landed four-star quarterback Andre Adams for the 2027 class, who could be a player who makes a major difference for the Buffaloes as soon as his freshman season.

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Adams, Colorado has also made an effort to strengthen the offensive line as they have brought in four offensive linemen, headlined by four-star tackle Li’Marcus Jones. With the effort that the Buffaloes have shown to strengthen the trenches, that may be just enough to convince Carson that Colorado is a program trending up and is the best decision to make for the start of his collegiate career.

However, beating out South Carolina is going to be a tough ask, with the fact that the Gamecocks are very close to home for Carson and that they play in the SEC, which is a conference that consistently produces NFL-caliber talent.

Even with the pros that South Carolina does present for Carson, the fact that Colorado made the final four has to mean something, and the opportunity to play for an NFL Hall of Famer in Coach Prime may be what could give the Buffaloes the advantage to flip Carson and add another offensive lineman to their 2027 class.

Still, for Sanders and Colorado to be competing with the likes of Georgia, South Carolina, and Clemson for an offensive line recruit like Carson is a promising sign for the future of the Buffaloes. "Coach Prime" has proven his ability to recruit elite talents to Boulder, and Colorado does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon on the recruiting trail.

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