Colorado Buffaloes Await Commitment of Four-Star Offensive Line Recruit

As it stands, coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes have landed 19 commits for the 2027 recruiting class and may have an opportunity to add even more depth to an already strong class. Less than 24 hours ago, Colorado added three-star running back Kylan Bobo, which gave the Buffaloes their first running back for 2027 and a great addition for Brennan Marion’s offense.

For Bobo to have success out of the backfield, the offensive line must perform well, which is why Colorado has made a major effort in improving up front through the transfer portal and in recruiting. So far, Colorado has landed four offensive linemen for next year’s class, which includes interior offensive lineman Jayin Talib (three-star) and offensive tackles Li’Marcus Jones (four-star), Coderro McDaniel (three-star), and Zaquan Linton (three-star).

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Buffaloes have landed several recruits for the offensive line room already, there is another offensive lineman who could be joining the group and add more to this already strong class.

Offensive Tackle Nate Carson's Commitment

The next commitment decision Colorado is waiting for along the offensive line is four-star offensive tackle Nate Carson, who plays for Irmo High School in Irmo, South Carolina. 247Sports reported that Carson will make his commitment decision live on the CBS Sports College Football YouTube Channel on Friday, July 3, at 4 p.m. CT.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to 247Sports, Carson has narrowed down his selection to a final four of Clemson, Colorado, Georgia, and South Carolina. It is important to note that Carson has taken an official visit to each of these schools while also taking seven unofficial visits to South Carolina, five unofficial visits to Clemson, two unofficial visits to Georgia, but no other visits to Colorado.

With South Carolina being Carson’s home state, South Carolina and Clemson may have the advantage if he does want to stay close to home. However, Georgia and Colorado have both made it to the final four, which could give both programs an opportunity to make one final pitch to Carson on why he should leave South Carolina.

In terms of Carson’s ranking, 247 Sports has him as the No. 184 overall player, No. 24 offensive tackle, and the No. 6 recruit in South Carolina for the 2027 class. With Carson’s frame at 6-4 and 290 pounds, he has the ability to play tackle but may also have the flexibility to kick inside to guard, which could give him a better opportunity to play right away than most recruits normally do.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Carson’s 2025 tape, he consistently demonstrated balance as a pass protector as well as an understanding of how to keep opposing defensive ends from putting pressure on his quarterback. Carson also showed a strong understanding of blocking angles, which enabled him to move his defender where he wanted to, which helped to create open lanes for the running backs.

Overall, Carson is a solid prospect, so with the flexibility, consistency, and mobility that he has, he may turn out to be a reliable college starter and possibly much more than that.

Colorado Buffaloes' Chances With Nate Carson

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Based on the limited time left before Carson makes his decision, one of the best things that Colorado can do is continue to build the relationship with Carson and harp on the fact that if he wants to make it to the NFL, Coach Prime has lived that and is a great mentor with great connections who could make that goal a reality.

As the Buffaloes wait for Carson’s commitment decision, it will be intriguing to see if playing close to home was a deciding factor or if Coach Prime made the difference and got another major commitment for the Buffaloes’ offensive line.

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