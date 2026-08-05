Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter Updates from NFL Training Camp

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter are both getting ready for their second season in the NFL after starring for the Colorado Buffaloes.

Shedeur Sanders Battling for Starting Job

Jul 29, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shedeur Sanders played for the Colorado Buffaloes in 2023 and 2024. In those two seasons, he threw for 4,134 yards with 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Sanders has a career FBS record with a completion percentage of 71.8 over these two seasons. In 2024 he was named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

He declared for the 2025 NFL Draft and was selected in the fifth round by the Browns.

Sanders finds himself in a quarterback battle in Cleveland heading into the 2026 season. In his rookie season in 2026, Sanders played in eight games, starting seven of them. He threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns. The Browns went 3-4 in the games that Sanders started.

Nov 23, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) reacts at the end of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback situation in Cleveland is not set in stone and Sanders could very well find himself under center when the Browns face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13. One of the quarterbacks in the running for the starting job is Deshaun Watson.

Former Browns quarterback and current football analyst Robert Griffin III thinks that Sanders deserves the opportunity.

“He’s playing better than anyone else at the position. The locker room believes in him,” Griffin said. “Cleveland Browns, stop prolonging the inevitable. Make Shedeur Sanders you starting quarterback because he’s earned it.”

Two-Way Player Travis Hunter

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter, like Sanders, played for Colorado from 2023-2024. He starred on both sides of the ball as a wide receiver and a cornerback. On offense, Hunter hauled in 153 receptions for 1,979 yards and 20 touchdowns. On defense, he tallied 66 total tackles, seven interceptions, 16 passes defended, three tackles for loss, and one forced fumble.

Hunter was named the 2024 Heisman Trophy winner and declared for the 2025 NFL Draft. He was selected No. 2 overall by the Jaguars.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) with wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

He was only able to play in the first seven games of his rookie season in 2025 after he suffered a season ending knee injury. In those seven games, Hunter had 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown on offense and 15 total tackles with three passes defended on defense.

There has been talk about Hunter only playing one side of the ball in his NFL career going forward, but his play suggests that shouldn’t happen.

Per Michael DiRocco of ESPN, Travis Hunter has taken 34 snaps on defense and 22 snaps on offense through the first weeks of Jacksonville Jaguars training camp.

If Hunter ends up playing on defense this season and Sanders gets the starting nod for the Browns, the two former Buffs will be on the same field in week one of the 2026 NFL season facing off against one another.

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