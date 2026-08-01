Deion Sanders Embraces Shedeur Sanders at NFL Training Camp

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders was in attendance at Cleveland Browns training camp this week to see his son, Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Deion Sanders Greets Shedeur Sanders at Browns Training Camp

Deion Sanders spends time with his son, Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) at the conclusion of the second day of training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Deion Sanders may not be Shedeur Sanders’ coach anymore, but he’ll always be his dad. Here’s a video of the two of them embracing at Browns training camp.

Coach Prime checking in with Shedeur during Training Camp ⛺️ @DeionSanders x @ShedeurSanders pic.twitter.com/HneOJPTT2k — Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) July 31, 2026

Shedeur Sanders played for Coach Prime at Colorado in 2023 and 2024. In those two seasons, Sanders threw for 7,364 yards and 64 touchdowns. His 71.8 completion percentage across those years is the highest is FBS history. Sanders was named 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and head coach Deion Sanders ifollowing the win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Sanders transferred from Jackson State to Colorado prior to the 2023 college football season, following his dad. Coach Prime coached Shedeur Sanders at Jackson State, but the Buffaloes came calling.

Colorado went 1-11 in 2022 and needed a new head coach. Despite Deion Sanders never having coached at the FBS level, Colorado offered him and eventually made the hire, bringing him and his son to Boulder.

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Shedeur Sanders at quarterback, Colorado had a record of 13-12. Following the 2024 season, he entered the 2025 NFL Draft. After a stunning draft slide, Sanders was selected in the fifth round by the Cleveland Browns.

As a rookie for the Browns in 2025, Sanders played in eight games. He was 3-4 as a starter. Sanders threw for 1,400 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. The Browns don’t have a starting quarterback set in stone for the 2026 season so it appears that Sanders could be in for a quarterback battle for the starting spot.

Colorado's Post-Shedeur Quarterback Situation

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado struggled at the quarterback position in 2025 with the absence of Sanders. The Buffs went 3-9 on the season, their worst record in the Coach Prime era. They started three different quarterbacks: Kaidon Salter, Ryan Staub, and Julian Lewis.

Salter came into 2025 as the starting quarterback. He had four years of experience from his time with the Liberty Flames and brought his dual-threat skillset to the table for the Buffs. In the end, Salter was too inconsistent and the Colorado offense never fully gelled with him. Salter is now in the CFL with the BC Lions.

Another quarterback that Colorado gave a chance to was Ryan Staub, a third year Colorado signal caller. He only started one game in Colorado’s road loss to the Houston Cougars. Staub entered the transfer portal after the season and is now with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Despite being a true freshman quarterback at the time, Julian Lewis started a handful of games for Colorado last season. He showed promise in his time under center. He did not play in the final game of the year to retain his redshirt year, making him a redshirt freshman for the Buffs in 2026.

Colorado's projected starting quarterback when they kick off their first game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets is Lewis.

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