Deion Sanders Speaks Candidly About Travis Hunter Playing Two Ways for the Jaguars

Colorado coach Deion Sanders has brought a ton of attention to the Buffaloes, but he has also attracted some talented star power to Boulder. Current Jacksonville Jaguars star Travis Hunter is easily the most notable player that Sanders brought to Colorado, and he etched his name in program history after winning the Heisman Trophy, the Biletnikoff Award, and the Chuck Bednarik Award in 2024.

Hunter made history by becoming the first player to ever with the Biletnikoff, awarded to the nation's most outstanding receiver, and the Bednarik, awarded to the defensive player of the year in college football. On top of it all, Hunter won the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award in 2024.

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts after a penalty is called during the second quarter against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

His ability to impact the game on both offense and defense led to him winning the Heisman and becoming the No. 2 overall pick to Jacksonville in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Deion Sanders' Latest Support of Travis Hunter

Hunter tore a ligament in his knee that ended his season prematurely, and the noise surrounding his ability to play two ways in the NFL only grew louder.

He proved that he can impact the game on both sides of the ball at Colorado, which seems to be the opinion held by "Coach Prime." In an exclusive interview with Covers' DJ Siddiqi, Sanders revealed some of his thoughts as to why Hunter should be playing defensive back and wide receiver for the Jaguars:

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders and defensive back Kole Mathis (33) before the game against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

"They're not going to ask me. I thank God that you're asking me. The kid won the Heisman Trophy playing both sides of the ball. . . . There's no comparison to what he's able to produce on the field. It's no comparison. I can't say who I would compare him to, because I would be lessening that person. That's not fair to him or the persons that I'm comparing it to. He's different, man."

In his Heisman-winning season at Colorado, Hunter finished with 96 receptions, 1,258 receiving yards, and 15 receiving touchdowns. As a defender, Hunter totaled 36 combined tackles, 4 interceptions, 1 forced fumble and 1.0 tackles for loss in 2024.

In his seven-game rookie season with Jacksonville, the former Buffs star caught 28 passes for 298 yards and 1 touchdown while logging 15 total tackles as a defensive back.

Colorado Struggling to Replace Hunter's Production

Dec 14, 2024; New York, NY, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter poses for a photo after winning the Heisman Trophy award during the 2024 Heisman Trophy Presentation. | Lucas Boland-Imagn Images

While Hunter still looks to find his footing in the NFL, at either of his positions, Sanders and the Buffaloes are also still looking to replace his production. Colorado's leading wide receiver from 2025, Omarion Miller, finished with 808 yards and 8 touchdowns, and Miller has since transferred to Arizona State.

The Buffaloes did have some uncertainties at quarterback with former Colorado star Shedeur Sanders entering the NFL alongside Hunter in 2025. However, Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis is expected to command the Buffs offense with a new crop of of targerts thanks to transfer wide receivers Danny Scudero, Kam Perry, and DeAndre Moore.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.