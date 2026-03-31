Comparing Colorado's Sincere Brown's Vertical Leap to NFL Prospects
In this story:
Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown was participating in drills at Colorado’s NFL Pro Day. One of the drills Brown took part in was the vertical jump.
Sincere Brown’s Vertical Jump
Sincere Brown hit 33.5 inches on his vertical jump. Take a look at it below.
Brown did not participate in the 2026 NFL Combine. Furthermore, there weren’t any players from the 2025 Colorado team at the combine. Brown’s 33.5 inch vertical would not have ranked among the best for receivers at the combine. His 33.5 mark would have ranked around No. 25 out of all the receivers there. The best being Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks with a jump of 42.5 inches.
Brown was measured in this season at 6-5, 190 pounds this year for Colorado. He played just one season with the Buffs in 2025. He had 22 receptions for 376 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Brown was third on the team in receiving yards, behind wide receiver Omarion Miller and wide receiver Joseph Williams.
Colorado suffered a big transfer portal loss this offseason with Miller opting to leave for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Miller led the Buffs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 2025.
To fill this void, Colorado was aggresive going after receivers in the transfer portal. They landed former San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero, former Miami (Ohio) Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., and former Sacramento State Hornets wide receiver Ernest Campbell.
Sincere Brown Before Colorado
Prior to his time in Boulder, Brown was with the South Florida Bulls from 2021-2023 and the Campbell Fighting Camels in 2023 and 2024.
2024 with Campbell was Brown’s most productive season in college. He had 61 receptions for 1,028 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Brown was named First-team All-CAA. He entered the portal this offseason as a four-star transfer and transferred to the Buffaloes.
Recent Colorado Receivers Drafted
Colorado had four players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Three of them were wide receivers: Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and Jimmy Horn Jr.
Not only did Hunter play receiver for the Buffaloes in college, he was also an elite cornerback. His two-way skillset won him the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
On the offensive side of the ball during his rookie season with the Jaguars, Hunter played in seven games before undergoing season-ending surgery on his knee. Hunter had 28 receptions for 298 yards and one receiving touchdown.
After Hunter, there wasn’t a Buffaloes wide receiver taken until Wester and Horn were both selected in the sixth round.
Wester was drafted No. 203 overall by the Baltimore Ravens. He didn’t have any receptions but was a factor in the Ravens’ return game. Wester had 16 punt returns with an average of 12.4 yards per return. He also 10 kick returns for an average of 24.6 yards per return.
Horn was taken a few spots after Wester at No. 208 overall by the Carolina Panthers. He had 11 receptions for 108 yards. Horn also had eight carries for 69 yards.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI, Oregon Ducks On SI and Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1