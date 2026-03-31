Comparing Colorado's Sincere Brown's Vertical Leap to NFL Prospects

Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown was participating in drills at Colorado’s NFL Pro Day. One of the drills Brown took part in was the vertical jump.

Sincere Brown’s Vertical Jump

Sincere Brown hit 33.5 inches on his vertical jump. Take a look at it below.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sincere Brown hits 33.5 inches on the vertical jump pic.twitter.com/pj61BB35X1 — Jack Carlough (@Jack_Carlough) March 31, 2026

Brown did not participate in the 2026 NFL Combine. Furthermore, there weren’t any players from the 2025 Colorado team at the combine. Brown’s 33.5 inch vertical would not have ranked among the best for receivers at the combine. His 33.5 mark would have ranked around No. 25 out of all the receivers there. The best being Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Deion Burks with a jump of 42.5 inches.

Brown was measured in this season at 6-5, 190 pounds this year for Colorado. He played just one season with the Buffs in 2025. He had 22 receptions for 376 yards and two receiving touchdowns. Brown was third on the team in receiving yards, behind wide receiver Omarion Miller and wide receiver Joseph Williams.

Colorado suffered a big transfer portal loss this offseason with Miller opting to leave for the Arizona State Sun Devils. Miller led the Buffs in receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns in 2025.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders shakes hands with wide receiver Omarion Miller (4) before the game against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

To fill this void, Colorado was aggresive going after receivers in the transfer portal. They landed former San Jose State Spartans wide receiver Danny Scudero, former Miami (Ohio) Redhawks wide receiver Kam Perry, former Texas Longhorns wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr., and former Sacramento State Hornets wide receiver Ernest Campbell.

Sincere Brown Before Colorado

Prior to his time in Boulder, Brown was with the South Florida Bulls from 2021-2023 and the Campbell Fighting Camels in 2023 and 2024.

2024 with Campbell was Brown’s most productive season in college. He had 61 receptions for 1,028 yards and 12 receiving touchdowns. Brown was named First-team All-CAA. He entered the portal this offseason as a four-star transfer and transferred to the Buffaloes.

Recent Colorado Receivers Drafted

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) looks to the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colorado had four players selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. Three of them were wide receivers: Travis Hunter, LaJohntay Wester, and Jimmy Horn Jr.

Not only did Hunter play receiver for the Buffaloes in college, he was also an elite cornerback. His two-way skillset won him the 2024 Heisman Trophy. Hunter was selected No. 2 overall in the draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On the offensive side of the ball during his rookie season with the Jaguars, Hunter played in seven games before undergoing season-ending surgery on his knee. Hunter had 28 receptions for 298 yards and one receiving touchdown.

After Hunter, there wasn’t a Buffaloes wide receiver taken until Wester and Horn were both selected in the sixth round.

Nov 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) makes a catch against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images | Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Wester was drafted No. 203 overall by the Baltimore Ravens. He didn’t have any receptions but was a factor in the Ravens’ return game. Wester had 16 punt returns with an average of 12.4 yards per return. He also 10 kick returns for an average of 24.6 yards per return.

Horn was taken a few spots after Wester at No. 208 overall by the Carolina Panthers. He had 11 receptions for 108 yards. Horn also had eight carries for 69 yards.