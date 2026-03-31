Colorado Receiver Sincere Brown Turns Heads With 40-Yard Dash Time at Pro Day

The Colorado Buffaloes hosted their annual pro day on Tuesday with several former Buffs, including wide receiver Sincere Brown. Brown was able to showcase his skills and speed throughout the day, but his performance in the 40-yard dash specifically caught some attention.

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Sincere Brown’s 40 Yard Dash

During the 40-yard dash element of the pro day, Brown, like at the NFL Combine, had two attempts to get his best time.

On his first run, Brown recorded an unofficial time of 4.38 seconds, which would have ranked in the top 10 of fastest times ran by receivers at the NFL Scouting Combine. On his second run, Brown ran an unofficial 4.39, showing his speed can stay consistent.

Brown had a solid college career where he was able to use his speed to create big plays and help the offense move the ball down the field in the pass game. Brown’s speed is something that could be very valuable at the NFL level if he can join the right system to maximize his talents.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver Sincere Brown (9 )in second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

College Career

Brown started his career with the USF Bulls, where he spent three seasons from 2020 to 2022, but did not see much action on the offensive side. He totaled just one catch for 19 yards in those seasons at USF.

Following the 2022 season, Brown transferred to the FCS level, where he played for the Campbell Fighting Camels. The 2023 season did not feature any significant reps for Brown, hoping for a better season in 2024. The following season, Brown had a breakout campaign as he had 61 receptions for 1,028 yards and 12 touchdowns. Brown was very consistent throughout the season, as he averaged 16.9 yards per catch with a season-long of 74 yards.

This was a huge season for Brown, allowing him to transfer out to a bigger school, ideally at the FBS level.

That school ended up being Colorado, which is where he spent 2025. Last season with the Buffaloes, Brown recorded 22 receptions, 376 yards, and two touchdowns. Brown again showed how valuable his speed was when he arrived in Boulder with a 71-yard reception and a season-long average of 17.1 yards per reception.

Brown succeeded early in the season as he had 120 yards against Delaware and 68 yards against Wyoming. However, as the season went on, the offense struggled to move the ball consistently with a struggling offensive line and a variety of quarterbacks receiving reps in 2025.

While the offense did struggle in 2025, when Brown was able to get the ball in his hands, he created explosive plays for Colorado and gave his quarterback a great option underneath and deep down the field.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) looks back after a sixty eight yard touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

NFL Value

Currently, several projections for the NFL Draft do not expect Brown to be selected, and he will very likely be an undrafted free agent for an NFL team to sign. Brown’s speed and ability to make big plays with his 6-5 frame are something that should draw some attention from NFL teams as a potential addition following the draft.

Brown has done a great job of having the production to be an NFL talent, but also keeping his body in shape to perform at the Colorado Pro Day when he got his opportunity

Speed is one of the more valuable traits in the NFL, and Brown can bring that to any team that selects or signs him. Brown just needs an opportunity to show why he belongs in the NFL.