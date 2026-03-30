The NFL's 2026 Draft Hats Have Arrived, and They're Actually Normal This Year

Each year, the NFL partners with New Era to develop draft caps for all 32 teams—and each year, like clockwork, said hats are met with an abundance of scrutiny. Between quirky pins , awkward word marks , and designs that have served as eye sores rather than eye openers, it’s been a rough go of it on the draft hat front, and fans haven’t been shy about sharing their thoughts .

This year, however, the league shouldn’t have to worry about any pushback—because they’ve absolutely nailed the 2026 design.

As shared by Ari Meirov on X (formerly Twitter), the NFL unveiled its draft cap collection on Monday that players will wear upon being selected, and fans are able to purchase. They’ve decided to keep it simple, with the team’s primary color on the base of the hat and their secondary color on the brim, with an appropriately shaped logo on the front and an NFL draft pin attached to the top.

Check them out:

Here are the official 2026 New Era NFL Draft caps that players will wear once selected.



The #Rams are the only team cap that has yet to be made publicly available. pic.twitter.com/sOFZIq6aWm — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2026

In years past, New Era has made a conscious effort to pay homage to each team's home cities on its hats, but the added flair often felt more like a distraction than a delight. Instead of scrapping this in 2026, however, they instead refined it—keeping each team's caps individuality while simply tucking those details onto the inside.

Needless to say, it worked. Here are a few examples:

The #Patriots 2026 NFL Draft hat has arrived: pic.twitter.com/0lpznKLhRf — Mike Kadlick (@mikekadlick) March 30, 2026

Team themes inside the 2026 NFL Draft hats are an incredible touch. pic.twitter.com/9GqFexEyhF — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) March 30, 2026

Ok yeah this is pretty cool https://t.co/ciLmZJv9JF pic.twitter.com/v9bLFSZjDJ — Zach Cohen (@ZachCohenFB) March 30, 2026

Perfection.

Now, fans can purchase these limited-edition caps without getting side-eyed in public, and players can wear them beyond their draft-night celebrations—while still carrying the uniqueness of their team's cities inside.

As the Navy first said in 1960 : Keep it simple, stupid.

The 2026 NFL draft begins on Thursday, April 23 and runs through Saturday, April 25.

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