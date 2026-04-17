Three Underrated Colorado Prospects Who Could Sneak Into the NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft looming, many players are hoping to hear their name called so they can begin their NFL career. Through this process, there have been several players who go under the radar and have been selected in past drafts.

So, here are three underrated Colorado Buffaloes who could sneak into being selected in the NFL Draft.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos defensive tackle Amari McNeill (88) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Defensive Tackle Amari McNeill

In the NFL, one of the more valuable positions has started to become defensive tackles who can be stout and stop the run. That is why defensive tackle Amari McNeill has a great opportunity to become a late-round pick in this year’s draft.

During his career with Colorado, McNeill totaled 74 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven sacks, and four forced fumbles. On the interior, McNeill showed he can be productive against the run in creating negative plays in the backfield, but he can also continue to develop as a pass rusher.

In addition to his production, McNeill also has a solid frame that could translate very well to an NFL defense. McNeill stands at 6-4 and 300 pounds, which gives him the size to play along the interior at nose tackle or defensive tackle.

The versatility, size, and production that McNeill has are all positive traits, and if just one NFL team sees him as a great fit, he could very well be selected in the draft.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos kicker Alejandro Mata (16) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Kicker Alejandro Mata

As a kicker, Alejandro Mata’s chance to be selected in the draft is a lot lower than most positions, but his value as a consistent kicker could be something that an NFL team elects to take a chance on.

For his career, Mata went 42-50 on field goals as he converted on 84 percent of his field goals. Mata was also very accurate on his extra points, as he hit 98 percent of them, going 154-157. The value of a kicker that can be reliable in the NFL is very high, given how important points become throughout the season.

As Mata continues to perfect his craft and extend his range, his consistency on extra points, continued improvement on longer field goals, and versatility to contribute on kickoffs could help him to find a home in the draft.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Hill (71) in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Guard Xavier Hill

Along the offensive line, guard Xavier Hill had a solid season for the Buffaloes and could work himself into the later rounds of the draft.

In the 2025 season, Hill allowed three sacks, one quarterback hit, and 11 hurries while playing 703 offensive snaps, showing the consistency he can have as a pass blocker. Finding that, especially on the interior, could be something that many teams are trying to do later in the draft.

Hill also possesses a solid frame as he stands at 6-4 and 320 pounds and could continue to grow as a run blocker to reset the line of scrimmage and dominate with physicality. Hill’s size is great for the NFL level, and with his familiarity at guard, he could learn to play center as well to increase his positional versatility. With that versatility, Hill could also work into a role as an extra blocker to move the chains on the ground in heavy formations and personnel groupings.

Versatile offensive linemen can often be hard to find, and with his size, Hill could provide the versatility that gives him tremendous value as an NFL draft prospect.

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