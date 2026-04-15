Colorado Buffaloes Standouts React to Roster Size Criticism

Before the Colorado Buffaloes' spring game, Colorado exited the tunnel, and a video surfaced with a significant amount of negative comments about the team's roster size.

After seeing all the negative attention, some of the players had responses.

Colorado Buffaloes Players Respond

Apr 11, 2026; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) prepares to pass the ball during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Several players had notable responses, including quarterback Julian Lewis, safety Ben Finneseth, and offensive tackle Bo Hughley, among others.

Regardless of how the Colorado players respond or perform, there will always be negative attention on social media. That is part of being a collegiate athlete, the pressure and the criticism are constant.

The detail that few people who responded failed to understand is the fact that the players exiting the tunnel were mostly from early outs. That means it is a majority of quarterbacks, running backs, receivers, and specialists who are notoriously not some of the bigger players on the roster.

Dec 21, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Legendary football and baseball player and father of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Deion Sanders on the sidelines prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at Huntington Bank Field. Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Understanding that piece of it is critical because that significantly changes how the video gets perceived. Colorado did not necessarily recruit a lot of size for their skill position players; they recruited guys who brought experience and significant production at their previous stops.

One of the better players the Buffaloes recruited was wide receiver Danny Scudero, who stands at 5-9. He led the nation in receiving last year with 1,247 receiving yards. That is just one example of why it does not require significant size to be a successful football player at the Division 1 level.

This attention on social media is not something Colorado needs, but it could be something that helps them motivate themselves when the fall comes around, and it is time to go win games on the field.

Colorado’s Size In The Trenches

Georgia offensive lineman Bo Hughley (59) celebrates as Sanford Stadium is turned red as the game goes into the fourth during the second half of a NCAA college football game against UAB in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. | Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

While many people do not believe that Colorado recruited lots of size, that is far from the truth. Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes did a great job of retooling the offensive and defensive lines to help become a more physically dominant team next season, primarily through the transfer portal.

On the offensive line, there is great size across the board. At tackle that includes Bo Hughley (6-7, 295 pounds), Taj White (6-5, 310 pounds), Leon Bell (6-8, 330 pounds), Andre Roye Jr. (6-6, 295 pounds), Xavier Payne (6-7, 320 pounds), and Jayven Richardson (6-6, 315 pounds).

The guards also have great size with Yahya Attia (6-4, 340 pounds), Chauncey Gooden (6-3, 380 pounds), Philip Houston (6-5, 280 pounds), Jayvon McFadden (6-3, 295 pounds), Jose Soto (6-3, 310 pounds), Hudson Steber (6-3, 270 pounds). Then, at center, Demetrius Hunter (6-2, 310 pounds) and Sean Kinney (6-2, 305 pounds) each bring great size to the roster as well.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive guard Yahya Attia (59) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The offensive line is not undersized and has players who have shown they can be consistent in protecting the quarterback and paving lanes for the running backs. The defensive side has just as much size.

On the interior at defensive tackle are Samu Taumanupepe (6-3, 375 pounds), Tyler Moore (5-10, 290 pounds), Sedrick Smith (6-4, 320 pounds), Josiah Manu (6-5, 295 pounds), Santana Hopper (6-2, 265 pounds), Ezra Christensen (6-2, 280 pounds), and Dylan Manuel (6-1, 300 pounds).

On the defensive line, Colorado also has the size to accomplish what they need to. One of their main goals was to stop the run, and a huge focus was to bolster the interior of the defense, which they were able to do in a big way.

Colorado also has some great size on the edge with players like Quency Wiggins (6-5, 255 pounds), Toby Anene (6-4, 260 pounds), Balansama Kamara (6-3, 260 pounds), and Vili Taufatofu (6-3, 260 pounds), to name a few.

Overall Roster Size

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos safety Ben Finneseth (28) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Across the board, the Buffaloes were able to add significant size to give themselves a chance to be much more competitive for the 2026 season. At every single position that requires size in the trenches, Coach Prime and the staff added what they needed to be successful next season.

The defensive end room doesn’t have as much size, but in order to have a great edge room, the Buffaloes must have players who can stay fresh and bring extra speed to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks. That is why Sanders found a balance of size and speed in that room specifically.

Players like Immanuel Ezeogu (6-2, 240 pounds), Kylan Salter (6-2, 230 pounds), Domata Peko Jr. (6-4, 235 pounds) Yamil Talib (6-2, 240 pounds), and Lamont Lester Jr. (6-2, 230 pounds) can provide that speed the Buffaloes need to add an explosive element to their pass rush on defense.

Nov 8, 2025; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks along the sidelines late in the fourth quarter against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Another factor many forget is the idea that size can be added to a roster, but the coaches have to be able to maximize that size in the correct positions. If the coaches fail to do their jobs, the size does very little to benefit the team.

The Buffaloes' size was on display during their spring game on Saturday, and several players were able to showcase their ability. Both the offensive and defensive lines made great plays for Colorado and suggest that this could be one of coach Sanders‘ best seasons yet.

Those who doubt the size of Colorado will have to wait around and see if they are correct or if they are proven wrong and the Buffaloes become one of the more physically imposing teams in the Big 12.

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