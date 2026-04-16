NFL Insiders Are Quietly Sending a Message About Colorado

Heading into the 2026 NFL Draft, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to have several of their players drafted. However, it seems the NFL insiders are sending a quiet message about Colorado's draft in relation to the program's 2025 season record.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Winning is Everything

Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes have struggled to find consistent success, which resulted in a 3-9 season during their 2025 campaign. That lack of success seems to have made a negative impact on Colorado’s top prospects for the NFL Draft.

The first problem for the Buffaloes was the fact that none of their players were invited to the 2026 NFL scouting combine. That significantly limited amount of attention these prospects can receive, which put an increased amount of pressure on them to perform at the Colorado Pro Day

The interesting part about that is one of Colorado’s best prospects, cornerback Preston Hodge, had one of the better seasons in the Big 12 as he led the conference in pass breakups, recording 13.

Even though Hodge performed well, it seems that without the success the team experienced during 2024, the Buffaloes may struggle to gain attention when it comes to players looking to make their transition to the NFL.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders congratulates wide receiver Sincere Brown (9 )in second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Top Colorado Draft Prospects

In addition to Hodge, Colorado has a few players who could realistically be drafted. That includes wide receiver Sincere Brown, guard Zarian McGill, guard Xavier Hill, and quarterback Kaidon Salter.

At wide receiver, Brown had a great pro day as he ran a 4.38-second 40-yard dash, putting his speed on display for scouts to see. He was also solid during the 2025 season as he averaged 17.1 yards per catch, taking advantage of every opportunity he got.

At center, McGill was also very solid for Colorado on the offensive line as he started all 12 games. He played a total of 774 snaps and allowed one sack, one quarterback hit, and eight hurries. His durability at the top level of college football could be something several NFL teams find very valuable. His size at 6-2 and 320 pounds could also be something NFL teams take a look at.

Sep 6, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) celebrates a touchdown with offensive lineman Xavier Hill (71) in the second half against the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

On the offensive line, Hill was solid for the Buffaloes during the 2025 season. He played 703 snaps and allowed just three sacks, one quarterback hit, and 11 hurries. That consistency, in addition to his size at 6-4 and 320 pounds, could be a great benefit to many NFL teams.

At Colorado’s pro day, he also showed great athleticism as he ran a 4.99-second 40-yard dash. Running a time like that at Hill’s size shows scouts at Hill can operate in space and could be a great addition to an NFL offensive line.

Lastly, Salter could be a good addition to the NFL offense as a developmental quarterback with great athleticism. At Colorado’s pro day, Salter recorded a 35.5-inch vertical jump and ran a 4.63-second 40-yard dash. Salter's athleticism, combined with his vast experience at the college level, could help him develop as a quality NFL backup.

There are several other Buffaloes who performed at Colorado’s pro day and hope to find themselves in the NFL.

This includes defensive tackle Amari McNeill, guard Zy Crisler, defensive end Arden Walker, linebacker Jeremiah Brown, linebacker Keaton Wade, defensive lineman Anquin Barnes, linebacker Martavius French, linebacker Reggie Hughes, kicker Alejandro Mata, long snapper Kameron Hawkins, kicker Buck Buchanan, linebacker Tristan Marois, offensive lineman Mana Taimani, and defensive back Ivan Yates.

Aug 29, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Preston Hodge (4) reacts to a turnover in the first quarter against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Future Outlook

For the future of the Colorado program, Coach Prime must figure out a way to find consistent success so the Buffaloes can become a pipeline to the NFL. His experience in the NFL has helped him to develop corners like Hodge and Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

The more Sanders and his staff can develop players who can perform consistently, the better off the team will be, and the more Colorado players will get drafted into the NFL.

Heading into the 2026 season, in many ways, there’s the most amount of pressure there’s ever been on Deion Sanders to have a successful season. A successful season could reset the standard for Colorado and help some of these Buffaloes players fulfill their dream of playing in the NFL.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.