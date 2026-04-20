Ranking Every Colorado Player Expected To Be Selected in 2026 NFL Draft

With the 2026 NFL Draft beginning on Thursday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to hear several of their players hear their names called.

With that in mind, it is time to rank the Colorado players expected to be drafted.

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffalos cornerback Preston Hodge (24) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

1. Preston Hodge

After a great 2025 campaign, cornerback Preston Hodge projects to be the first player drafted from Colorado and could be one of the best ball hawks in this year’s draft.

In his 2025 season, Hodge recorded 13 pass breakups and one interception in a year where he was constantly in a great position to make plays on the ball and was able to capitalize on these opportunities. With his 13 pass breakups, Hodge led the Big 12 and was tied for second in the country.

His ability to make plays on the ball and consistently be where he is supposed to be in coverage bodes well as Hodge begins his career in the NFL. Hodge also has a great frame, standing at 6-0 and 200 pounds, that could translate very well to the next level.

With his frame, Hodge was very versatile with the Buffaloes, playing corner on the outside and at times also lined up in the slot at nickel corner.

That flexibility in the secondary is very appealing for defensive coordinators and is a reason why Hodge has a great opportunity to find success in the NFL.

Sep 20, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown (9) scores a sixty eight yard touchdown reception in second quarter against the Wyoming Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2. Sincere Brown

On the perimeter, Buffaloes wide receiver Sincere Brown brings solid size and speed, which may help him to climb draft boards and become the second Colorado player off the board.

In his 2025 campaign with the Buffaloes, Brown recorded 22 receptions for 376 yards, two touchdowns, and an average of 17.1 yards per catch. Brown did not get a ton of targets, but when he got the ball in his hands, there was no doubt that he would make a play.

At Colorado’s pro day, Brown also made an impact, which also helped to boost his stock through the draft process. In the 40-yard dash, Brown ran a 4.38, which would have stacked up well with the receivers who ran at the NFL Combine. It is even more impressive when considering Brown’s size at 6-5 and 190 pounds.

Brown’s ability to translate as a receiver over the top and use his size to make connected catches is something that many NFL teams may want to take a chance on later in the draft.

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Zylon Crisler (72) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

3. Zylon Crisler

On the offensive line, Zylon Crisler has great potential to be drafted into the NFL, and with his positional versatility, could be one of the best steals in the draft.

In his college career with Colorado and previously with Illinois, Crisler has primarily played at guard, where he has experienced great success. Last season with the Buffaloes, Crisler did not allow a sack and allowed just three quarterback hits and 15 quarterback hurries.

With his success as a pass protector on the interior, Crisler also adds great size that could help him to be a mauler in the run game, standing at 6-7 and 340 pounds. As an offensive lineman, being able to dominate the line of scrimmage is essential, and with his size, Crisler brings that ability.

Crisler’s frame also allows him the opportunity to play tackle, and could bring NFL offensive lines great versatility, and develop into a player that could play up to four positions. Having that versatility gives Crisler tremendous value in the NFL, with every team doing what they can to have as many versatile offensive linemen as possible.

With Crisler projected to be a later pick, his versatility and size give him a great chance to get selected and begin his NFL career.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.