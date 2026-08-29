Former Colorado Stars Impress in NFL Preseason Before Roster Cuts

The Colorado Buffaloes' 2025 NFL Draft class is by far the best one in the coach Deion Sanders' era, highlighted by the No. 2 overall pick, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Former Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been the subject to more attention than normal during the preseason thanks to the Cleveland Browns' controversial quarterback competition, one that ended with Deshaun Watson winning the starting job.

However, a few of the more unsung heroes from Colorado's 2024 team are making waves in the NFL.

Deion Sanders takes in the second day of Cleveland Browns training camp, July 30, 2026, in Berea, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In Friday's preseason matchups, former Buffs receiver stars LaJohntay Wester and Will Sheppard found the end zone for the Baltimore Ravens and Green Bay Packers, respectively.

Will Sheppard's Punt Return Touchdown

After scoring twice for the Packers, Sheppard appears to be in prime position for making Green Bay's 53-man roster. The deadline for teams to make cuts is Sunday, Aug. 30, meaning players like Sheppard will be receiving some clarity soon.

The former Colorado star might have given himself his own clarity after catching 3 passes for 26 yards and a touchdown as well as returning a punt for 81 yards for a touchdown.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Will Sheppard (82) fields a punt against the Arizona Cardinals during their preseason football game Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Wm. Glasheen/Appleton Post-Crescent | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His career got off to a rather bumpy start, signing originally with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. A failed physical led Tampa Bay to release Sheppard who was then signed by Green Bay before the 2025 season. He failed to make a big impact with the Packers as a rookie, but a bigger role may be in line for Sheppard in 2026.

In Green Bay's previous preseason game against the Denver Broncos, Sheppard led the Packers with 6 receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown.

His knack for finding the end zone is translating in the preseason, but can Sheppard get it done against other starters in the NFL? Regardless, he proved his value as a punt returner for Green Bay at the very least.

LaJohntay Wester Proving Himself

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Wester in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, but the team has added more rookie wide receivers ahead of the 2026 season in search of more playmakers for star quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Ravens drafted receivers Ja'Kobi Lane and Elijah Sarratt, but Wester has seemingly carved out a role during the preseason. On Friday, Wester caught 2 passes, his only targets, for 21 yards and a touchdown.

Aug 28, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) catches a pass for a touchdown in front of Washington Commanders tight end Quentin Moore (40) during the first half at M&T Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wester has played in all three of Baltimore's preseason games, catching two touchdowns. Lane, on the other hand, sat out the team's preseason finale, which could be a signal of his standing with the Ravens.

However, any wide receiver rotation from the preseason is difficult to translate to the regular season since Jackson did not play in all three of the Raven's preseason matchups. Further, Wester is likely going to continue in his role as Baltimore's primary punt returner, a role that he filled why playing for Colorado Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders.

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