Colorado Buffaloes Summer Storylines Heading Into Deion Sanders' Third Season
Spring ball is now in the rearview mirror, and the Colorado Buffaloes are navigating another crucial period ahead of the 2025 college football season.
While the Buffs appear set at a few key position groups, coach Deion Sanders has an entire summer to fill his team's most glaring needs. Colorado added multiple big names from the transfer portal last week, including former Kansas State safety Noah King, but further additions are likely.
The transfer portal isn't the only intriguing storyline to follow this summer. Several big names from last season are currently transitioning to the NFL, including quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter and safety Shilo Sanders.
Check out some of the biggest CU football storylines to follow this summer:
Starting Quarterback Battle Between Julian Lewis And Kaidon Salter
Although "Coach Prime" was adamant that he hadn't come to a final decision regarding his starting quarterback, Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter was a step ahead of incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis during last month's spring game. Salter looked considerably more comfortable in the pocket and also flashed his ability to run when necessary.
Because Colorado won't practice formally until preseason camp, this summer offers an opportunity for Salter and Lewis to continue their physical development while learning offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's playbook. Lewis, in particular, needs to make big strides this summer if he wants to earn the starting job.
Whoever loses the starting competition will join Ryan Staub as one of college football's stronger backup quarterback duos.
Shedeur Sanders' First Preseason With The Cleveland Browns
With Lewis, Salter and Staub currently battling in Boulder, Colorado's starting quarterback from last season is navigating his own quarterback competition in the NFL. Shedeur Sanders was drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round last week and is now rubbing shoulders with veteran Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel.
Sanders and Gabriel are both set to participate in the Browns' rookie mini-camp beginning Friday.
Who Needs To Step Up?
Nobody may truly duplicate the success Sanders, Hunter and other NFL-bound Buffs enjoyed last season, but Colorado can look toward a few intriguing returners and newcomers to help the cause. With Hunter now playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, returner DJ McKinney has a big summer ahead as he prepares to become Colorado's top cornerback. At wide receiver, several players are campable of leading the way in 2025, including Drelon Miller, Omarion Miller and Tulsa transfer Joseph Williams.
Others who need to step up include linebackers Martavius French and Reginald Hughes, defensive backs Tawfiq Byard and RJ Johnson, and running back Dallan Hayden. Big seasons from those five would go a long way toward Colorado's success in 2025.
Help Needed At Running Back
Following the unexpected losses of Isaiah Augustave and Brandon Hood, Colorado grabbed former Incarnate Word running back DeKalon Taylor from the portal last Wednesday, but "Coach Prime" needs more help at the position. Sophomore Micah Welch, former walk-on Charlie Offerdahl and Hayden are the three other scholarship running backs on the roster.
Regardless of who's toting the rock, Colorado's bolstered offensive line should help Shurmur's goal of an improved run game.
Along with running back, "Coach Prime" would do well to add another transfer or two at linebacker.