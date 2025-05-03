NFL Rookie Mini-Camp Dates For Shedeur Sanders' Browns, Travis Hunter's Jaguars
Former Colorado Buffaloes superstars Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter will have an opportunity to make a strong first impression during their respective rookie mini-camps next week.
Sanders' Cleveland Browns and Hunter's Jacksonville Jaguars are each scheduled to hold their rookie mini-camp from Friday through Sunday (May 9-11), coinciding with most other NFL teams. After falling to the fifth round of last weekend's NFL Draft, the quarterback Sanders has more to prove compared to Hunter, who was selected No. 2 overall.
An NFL rookie mini-camp is essentially a job orientation for draft picks, undrafted free-agent signees and other invitees looking to earn a roster spot. Other notable team events coming up include OTAs (Organized Team Activities) and mandatory mini-camps. Those all set the stage for training camp, which typically begins in late July.
Sanders and Hunter aren't the only former Buffs navigating rookie mini-camp this month. After selecting wide receiver LaJohntay Wester in the sixth round, the Baltimore Ravens began their three-day rookie mini-camp on Saturday. Fellow sixth-round draft pick/former Colorado wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. will take part in the Carolina Panthers' rookie mini-camp beginning Friday.
Four former Buffs have signed an undrafted free-agent contract. Safety Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig and defensive end BJ Green II both landed with the Jaguars while safety Shilo Sanders and wide receiver signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who hold their rookie mini-camp from May 9-11.
Colorado products who earned a rookie mini-camp invite include offensive lineman Justin Mayers (Denver Broncos), linebacker LaVonta Bentley (Cincinnati Bengals), defensive tackle Shane Cokes (Broncos, Seattle Seahawks) and safety Herman Smith III (Las Vegas Raiders).
MORE: Cleveland Browns Make Kenny Pickett Contract Move After Drafting Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel
MORE: Deion Sanders' Former Texas Mansion For Sale For $5.5 Million
MORE: Tom Brady's Strong Words About Shedeur Sanders 'Example' Amid NFL Draft Fall
While Colorado fans have plenty of former Buffs to follow during rookie mini-camp season, all eyes are on Shedeur Sanders as he breaks in with the Browns. The youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders unexpectedly fell to the fifth-round of the NFL Draft and would benefit from a strong rookie mini-camp. Cleveland's rookie mini-camp will also feature third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel, who quarterbacked the Oregon Ducks to a Big Ten Conference championship last season.
"We talk oftentimes about quarterback being the most important position in the sport," Browns general manager Andrew Berry said in a post-draft press conference. "We obviously spent a lot of time with Shedeur throughout the process. He's highly accurate, can play well from the pocket, very productive college career. It wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but as we talk about, we do believe in best player available. We do believe in positional value, and we didn't necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round."
As for Hunter, it'll be interesting to see where the two-way star will spend his energy during Jacksonville's rookie mini-camp. Jaguars coach Liam Coen and general manager James Gladstone said they'll allow Hunter to play both ways next season.