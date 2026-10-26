Colorado Buffaloes' Surprising Betting Odds vs. Kansas State Wildcats

Returning back to Folsom Field will be the Colorado Buffaloes as they look to pull off an upset over the Kansas State Wildcats. With the Big 12 matchup approaching, early betting odds are favoring Kansas State but the narrow spread suggests Colorado could keep the game close.

Colorado will have the advantage of playing in Boulder but based off of their most recent performance, the Buffaloes will need to put together a more consistent performance on both sides of the ball.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders stands on the field as the team warms up before a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kansas State Sits as Betting Favorite

Kansas State opened as a favorite over Colorado, with the spread by FanDuel Sportsbook sitting at 2.5 points. The line indicates that oddsmakers expect a competitive matchup as opposed to a comfortable victory for the Wildcats.

Spread: Colorado +2.5 (-110), Kansas State -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline: Colorado -135, Kansas State +114

Over/Under: 47.5

The Wildcats would need to win by at least three points to cover the spread. If the line moves to Kansas State -3.5, they would need to win by at least four points. Colorado bettors taking the points would cash their wagers if the Buffaloes win outright or if they lose by fewer points than the spread allows.

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) leaps between Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Gage Goldberg (55) and safety Naeten Mitchell (4) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The difference between those numbers could matter for people placing bets deciding whether to back Kansas State or Colorado. A three-point victory by the Wildcats would cover a -2.5 spread but it would not cover -3.5.

Colorado’s home-field advantage could help the Buffaloes stay within striking distance, but they will need to limit mistakes and sustain drives while on offense. On the other side, Kansas State will look to justify its status as the favorite by consistently executing as well as taking advantage of opportunities.

FanDuel Moneyline and Over/Under

The moneyline offers another way to approach the upcoming matchup without having to worry about the point spread. Recent odds comparisons list Kansas State at around -134 on the moneyline, while Colorado has been listed at +112.

The points total has been listed between 47.5 and 48.5 points across sportsbooks. Bettors taking the over would need the combined score to exceed the posted total. Those who decide to take the under would need the teams to finish below it.

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Isaac Wilson (16) throws a pass during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s ability to have possessions result in touchdowns instead of field goals could influence if the game goes over the total. Defensive stops, turnovers and red-zone execution also has the potential to play a major role in determining the final score.

Final Betting Outlook

Kansas State enters this matchup as the favorite yet the spread is suggesting that Colorado has a real opportunity to make the game competitive on their home turf. The Buffaloes will need to take care of the football and avoid giving the Wildcats shorts fields. They will need to capitalize on scoring opportunities in order to challenge Kansas State.

Oct 24, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Jacob Knuth (7) against the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the bettors who are considering taking Kansas State, the Wildcats’ moneyline avoids the need for a large margin of victory. Colorado’s moneyline offers a larger potential payout while still taking the Buffaloes with the points provides protection if they were to lose a close game. The over/under will depend on whether both offenses can turn possessions into points in a consistent manner.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.