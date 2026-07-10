British Open Odds: Rory McIlroy Jumps Scottie Scheffler After Missed Cut

For the first time this year, Scottie Scheffler is not the betting favorite to win a major, or any event for that matter.

After missing the cut at the Scottish Open, Scheffler’s odds dropped from +550 at FanDuel to win the British Open to +700, where they stand now. Rory McIlroy is now atop the odds board at FD with +650 odds.

Prior to this, Scheffler was a sizeable betting favorite in all the majors, including the upcoming British Open. McIlroy was +650 before the odds movement.

This was Scheffler’s first missed cut since 2022. He had made the cut in 78 straight events, though some of them were non-cut events on the PGA Tour.

After winning the PGA Championship and British Open last year, Scheffler has struggled to find that same form this season. He’s contended in the majors, including a runner-up to McIlroy at the Masters and T4 at the U.S. Open, but has yet to add to his four majors. He has four runner-up finishes this season, two 3rds and two T4s. That would be a banner season for anyone not named Scheffler.

McIlroy won his second straight Masters in April, his only win this season. He won the British Open in 2014 and has had six Top 10s since, but outside Augusta, he hasn’t won a major since that 2014 Open Championship. He was T4 the last time the British Open was hosted at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

Matt Fitzpatrick has also seen his odds shorten. He was +2000 before the Scottish Open but is now +1500 at FanDuel, behind Scheffler, McIlroy, and Tommy Fleetwood, who is +1400. Xander Schauffele and Jon Rahm round out the top of the oddsboard at +2000. Rahm was +1800 previously.

Royal Birkdale has hosted the Open 10 times. All but one of the winners there won multiple majors. Jordan Spieth won in 2017, which was the last of his three major championships. The course rewards ballstrikers and features mostly flat greens. Proximity to the hole is key to winning, which also requires a steady driver.

Scheffler has shown flashes of the top-tier ball striking that helped him win six times last year, including those two majors. His putting has let him down in key moments, however, and his short game hasn’t been as consistent. It just seems when it matters, he hasn’t got it done this year.

Of course, it’s Scheffler. He could turn it around and win next week. But the minor adjustment in his odds showcases his struggles. He’s been the betting favorite in every event before this one.

On DraftKings, Scheffler is the betting favorite at +570, and McIlroy is +800. If you want to bet on Rory, DK has the better odds, as it does for most of the players.

Here are the latest odds on FanDuel for the British Open.

British Open Odds

Rory McIlroy +650

Scottie Scheffler +700

Tommy Fleetwood +1400

Matt Fitzpatrick +1500

Xander Schauffele +2000

Jon Rahm +2000

Ludvig Aberg +2200

Collin Morikawa +2700

Justin Rose +2700

Wyndham Clark +2700

Tyrrell Hatton +3000

Cameron Young +3000

Viktor Hovland +3000

Chris Gotterup +3300

Robert MacIntyre +3500

Brooks Koepka +4000

Bryson Dechambeau +4000

Sam Burns +4000

Russell Henley +4500

Joaquin Niemann +4500

Justin Thomas +4500

Patrick Reed +5000

Patrick Cantlay +5000

Shane Lowry +5000

Alex Fitzpatrick +5000

Aaron Rai +5500

Tom Kim +5500

Jordan Spieth +6000

Marco Penge +6500

Si Woo Kim +7500

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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