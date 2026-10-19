Colorado vs. Kansas State Gets Early Kickoff in Big 12 Schedule Update

The Colorado Buffaloes have a four-game losing skid to snap ahead of Halloween. Their 27-24 defeat at the hands of the now No. 10 Utah Utes nearly saw the Buffaloes add one more upset during a wild Oct. 17, one that saw five different top 10 teams go down.

But while the focus shifts over to preparing for the now unranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, CU learned its Halloween 2026 fate on the morning of Oct. 19. This one involving the Buffaloes' next home showdown against Kansas State.

Kickoff Announced for Kansas State at Colorado

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) is sacked by Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Dylan Manuel (99) and defensive end Manny Ezeogu (52) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado and Kansas State both earn the distinction of playing on Halloween. But both won't have kickoff at nightfall.

Instead, both Big 12 Conference rivals will take the field for a 12 p.m. MT kickoff, the schools announced.

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks to reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. | Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Furthermore, Colorado also will bring out a brand new guest out in Boulder. Their contest will air on both TNT Sports and Tru TV, making it the first time this season the Buffaloes will earn the Turner Broadcasting stage this season.

Colorado has played a majority of its games in front of the ESPN cameras, including for the Week 1 opener at Georgia Tech. The Buffaloes versus Utes contest came with the network on hand for that one too. The Buffaloes and coach Deion Sanders have played in front of Fox cameras twice; for the 41-7 road loss to Northwestern and the 29-7 home defeat at the hands of Texas Tech.

Colorado vs. Kansas State Presents Defensive Showdown

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive back RJ Johnson (5) defends against Utah Utes wide receiver Braden Pegan (7) in the second quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats have produced a top 10 defensive unit among Big 12 teams. KSU has allowed 20 points per game and 15 opposing touchdowns. But a Colorado offense aiming to build off its air attack from the Utah game is already in for a challenge here.

The Wildcats field the conference's best pass defense as of Oct. 19, that's why. Opposing aerial attacks have only mustered 136.3 yards per game facing this pass defensive unit. However, offensive coordinator Brennan Marion may still find cracks in this secondary with new starting quarterback Isaac Wilson and wide receiver Joseph Williams, as KSU ranks ninth overall in surrendering seven passing touchdowns.

Kansas State struggles the most in defending the run, though, with surrendering 160 rushing yards per game. Only West Virginia and Kansas have allowed more ground-based yardage. So Marion can aim to test the run defense here too with his running backs Micah Welch, Damian Henderson II and JaQuail Smith, the latter showing versatility in that near upset of the Utes.

Deion Sanders Mark Against Kansas State Surfaces

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

This Oct. 31 contest and announcement come with a mark attached to Sanders. One that he will more than likely aim to change once both teams meet.

Sanders owns a 0-2 record against the Wildcats. That includes KSU beating a Buffaloes team that featured quarterback Shedeur Sanders and Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter in the 2024 season. And that 31-28 Kansas State victory took place in Boulder.

But Colorado fell 24-14 in the rematch at Manhattan, Kansas, during the 2025 season. So, along with aiming to shed its current losing slide in Stillwater on Oct. 24, Colorado hopes to snap its losing streak against KSU on Halloween.

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